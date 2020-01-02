advertisement

With the armada of former NFL players, coaches, and executives that ESPN has hired as studio analysts in recent years, you could apologize if you missed a few here and there. The carousel keeps spinning as players retire and go on TV, while coaches and executives jump out of the TV studio back into the league as openings become available.

At the latest now Jack Del Rio is returning to coaching, who alongside SportsCenter and ESPN Radio has frequently appeared as an analyst at ESPN’s NFL Live. Del Rio becomes defensive coordinator for new Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera, which was officially announced on Wednesday.

Dan Orlovsky, who often sat next to Del Rio on the NFL Live Studio set, praised his now ex-colleague on Twitter after this return to coaching:

To all @ Redskins fans. This season I worked with @coachdelrio for NFLLIVE every Wednesday. I promise you will get a trainer who is ready and locked up. He sat there every week studying tapes and talking about what the D was good at or not passionate about. BIG TENANT

– Dan Orlovsky (@ danorlovsky7) January 2, 2020

Del Rio joined ESPN in August 2019 after stepping down from football a year after his release as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. At the time, he certainly sounded as if a return to coaching would be possible if not imminent.

“I didn’t say I finished training,” said Del Rio to AP boss Joe Reedy. “This allows me to still be able to talk about and cover the game while watching the game tape and giving my opinion.”

Four months of reviewing and analyzing the game tape appeared to be the right time Del Rio needed to start the coaching game again. He was apparently quite familiar with the Redskins staff and immediately told reporters that the team would switch from a 3-4 system to a 4-3 system that would better serve the defender Washington already has on his list would take advantage of.

Del Rio was not only head coach for the Raiders for three seasons, but also a leader in the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003 to 2011. In between, he served as a defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos head coaching appearances.

When and when Del Rio’s time with Washington’s coaching staff ends, he is happy to return to ESPN after praising his colleagues in Bristol.

Congratulations to one of ESPN’s best teammates. @coachdelrio Washington is so happy to have you. (You still owe me multiple bets!) Let’s go #HTTR pic.twitter.com/QLW5f2nFpm

– Dianna (@diannaESPN) January 1, 2020

Congratulations to @coachdelrio. We enjoyed getting to know him during his time as an ESPN analyst. Our team will miss him, but it is a great job for Washington to lead the defense. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/X34VRnpph3

– bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) January 2, 2020

