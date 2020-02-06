advertisement

DALLAS – The Memphis Grizzlies are making great strides on the pitch and are clearly moving away from it.

Ja Morant scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones added 19, and the short-handed grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks 121-107 on Wednesday night, moving over 0.500 for the first time this season.

Dillon Brooks had 18 points for Memphis, which took advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence for Dallas, although he played without strikers Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill. They left the team before the game because of upcoming trades, including Andre Iguodala, who decided not to play for the Grizzlies after being taken over by Golden State in the final postseason.

Justise Winslow is reportedly traveling from Miami Heat to Memphis on behalf of Iguodala.

Brooks said he was happy that the situation had been resolved. A few days ago he welcomed the chance to play against Iguodala.

“Now we have a player we are getting who actually wants to play with us and who believes that we are good,” said Brooks.

After their victory, the Grizzlies announced that Brooks had signed a multi-year contract extension. ESPN.com reported that it was $ 35 million over three years.

The third-year Swingman achieved the best 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 51 games in 28.4 minutes on average. He is the only Memphis player to play and start in every game this season.

Morant said he didn’t care that the Iguodala drama with the grizzlies was apparently over.

“It’s in the past. It’s over,” he said, “we’re going to play with the players on the floor.”

The surging grizzlies (26-25) won for the 13th time in 16 games. In search of their first place in the playoffs since 2017, they lead Portland with three wins for last place after the season in the Western Conference.

“They believe in each other. They believe in their teammates, ”said Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies’ first year coach. “I know it’s a cliché, but it’s the fact.”

Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks in his third straight 30-point game. Porzingis briefly walked 4:06 in the third quarter with a bloody nose after being bowed by Josh Jackson while aiming for a rebound.

“It’s broken, but it’s fine,” said Porzingis. “I really didn’t have a headache or anything.”

Porzingis left the tournament after Memphis broke a 71-point tie and lost 10 points in a row. The run of the grizzlies increased to 21: 3 (92: 74), with a lead of 1:22 in the fourth quarter even to 25.

The Mavericks (31-20) tried for the first time this season to reach 13 games over 500.

“Ugly game for us,” said coach Rick Carlisle.

The Mavericks played their fourth game in a row since Doncic, who was elected all-star starter in the second year, sprained his right ankle in training last Thursday. They are 2-2 in these games and 4-5 this season minus Doncic, including the game against Miami on December 14, in which he lay two minutes with a sprained ankle.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Jones ’19 points were a career high. … Jenkins, who grew up in Dallas, met before and after the game with his family and with journalists from his high school, St. Mark’s School of Texas. … The Grizzlies won three games in a row against Dallas for the first time.

Mavericks: Seth Curry missed his second game in a row with left knee strength and J.J. After leaving Dallas on Monday night, Barea had a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.

THE INNER HISTORY

The grizzlies played on average with 56.4 points in color, which corresponds to 49.9% of their rating. They scored 60 points for 49.6% on Wednesday. It was the 21st time this season that they scored at least 60 points in color.

THE OUTSIDE STORY

The strength of the Mavericks was exactly the opposite: 39% of the goals were scored in the league behind the 3-point arc. On Wednesday, they scored 47.7% of their points with 17 3-pointers, led by Porzingis’ five (one after his career high).

NEXT

The Grizzlies play the middle game of a road trip with three stops in Philadelphia on Friday.

The Mavericks visit Washington on Friday.

