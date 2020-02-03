advertisement

It was a heartwarming moment on stage at the 2020 Super Bowl mid-term show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami when Jennifer Lopez brought out a very special guest: her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz (L) appear at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2, 2020.

Emme asserted herself on what is arguably the largest stage in the world and surprised the audience with her strong singing when she performed two songs, her mother’s hit “On the Floor” and “Born in the U.S.A.”, the Bruce Springsteen classic. She was wearing a white sweatshirt with a sparkling accent and a tulle skirt. The middle school student chose a pair of white Versace combat boots for shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz (L) will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2, 2020.

The youngster’s vocal ability shouldn’t surprise the fans: Lopez Emme shares with his music legend Marc Antony. Emme has a twin brother, Max, who has watched the action from the wings.

Meanwhile, Lopez herself wore a number of sensational Versace looks – a not surprising choice, as she plays a major role in the brand’s advertising campaign in spring 20. (Of course, she also appears in campaigns for two other fashion labels this season: Coach and Guess.)

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz (center) appear at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 2, 2020.

J-Lo was co-headliner this year and performed with Shakira, the singer of “Hips Don’t Lie”. The Colombian star brought her A-Game in a shimmering red two-piece set from Dundas, which was delivered complete with knee-high boots.

This year’s Super Bowl participants are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

