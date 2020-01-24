advertisement

Dreamville’s J.I.D. has exploded since DiCaprio 2 was released in 2018. It has been on tour for ten months in 2019 and has now taken a hit on its largest instrument.

Key facts: the J. Cole protected recently shared a video of what’s going on and what his doctor has to say about it.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etSKey1Yhbo (/ integrated)

advertisement

Key details: Following his vocal problems, J.I.D. recently made a vow of silence to let his body heal.

Wait, there is more: Initially, J.I.D. had plans to fight the Florida rapper Denzel Curry at the Red Bull world event in Zeltron, but it has since been postponed until next month.

You will keep @JIDsv in all your prayers and wish him a speedy recovery!

– Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 16, 2020

MIAMI, we will move the show from Saturday to February 29. We will see you soon.

– Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 16, 2020

Before you leave: J.I.D. is currently scheduled to perform at J. Cole’s annual Dreamville Festival in April.

advertisement