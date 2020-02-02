advertisement

J Balvin has been talking about sneaker collaboration for some time, and fans were spoiled on Instagram today with a taste of his upcoming Air Jordan 1.

The renowned record artist – and FN Style Influencer of 2019 – showed a cropped image of an Air Jordan 1 with a vibrant color scheme. He first showed a look at the shoe in Instagram Stories and didn’t confirm whether it was a collaboration or not. He later confirmed that it was a collaboration with a contribution on his grid.

“Soy Latino and Orgullos pero no no Pongan and a Porque Somos Globales. I am Latino and proud, but we are global. Tonight at the Super Bowl, I’m going to reveal my collaboration with Jordan 1 – J Balvin. “The megastar reflected the image of the shoe.

advertisement

connected

While the fans are waiting for a full look at the shoe, Balvin remains busy. He will be part of the Super Bowl 54 halftime show hosted by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. And last week, with A Bathing Ape, he unveiled a capsule collection that was released yesterday at the Bape Store in Miami and is scheduled for release on February 8th.

In an exclusive interview with Balvin in November, the superstar said that he preferred to create his eye-catching style without professional guidance.

“I like to style myself because I’m a fan of it. I go back in time – the 80s and 90s – and walk through New York and watch the style of the people, the creativity,” Balvin told FN. ” Fashion is art, a way of expressing yourself, and that’s what I like to do. “

The reggaeton star also told FN his goals in fashion and music that are not self-serving.

“I want to change the overall perception of Latinos. I also want to show the world how fresh we are, ”Balvin told FN.

Want more?

Exclusive: FN-style influencer of the year J Balvin electrifies the Coca-Cola Flow Fest crowd

Exclusive to FN: J Balvin talks about “Vibras” and possible collaboration with Nike

J. Balvin, Kerby Jean-Raymond + All winners of the 2019 FN Achievement Awards

advertisement