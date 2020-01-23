advertisement

A weekly view of Bucks County Area high school girls basketball

Izzy Larsen was a perfect fit.

The senior transfer made an immediate contribution when she switched to Archbishop Wood’s starting line-up for the girls’ basketball team this season. And at 6-foot-1, it gives the Vikings something they didn’t always have – height under the basket.

“The size – it’s not my favorite everywhere, but when I go to the basketball court it’s probably my favorite thing about me,” said Larsen with a laugh.

Wood felt the right choice for Larsen when she moved back to the area with her family after seven years in Georgia.

“Towards the end of my junior year, I only went to school from an academic point of view to learn,” said Larsen. “Some of the girls found they had a girls basketball player on their hands and they told me they looked up my old team’s history and our feature films.”

Larsen started training with the Vikings in the summer, and the transition was seamless.

“I didn’t know a soul,” she said. “They welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like they really wanted me here and welcomed me. It was great.”

Larsen smiled when the Vikings defeated Neumann-Goretti 71:60 in Tuesday’s heavyweight battle.

“You will never see a basketball game for high school girls with such energy,” said Larsen, who had nine points and nine rebounds. “We have the most supportive fans, we have the best support systems in our family and friends. It is different from everything I was allowed to play in, which is really special for me. “

A fight of the best

Large games are rarely billed. The showdown on Tuesday night between PCL’s two best teams – Archbishop Wood and Neumann-Goretti – did the trick and some of them won with 71:60 Wood.

In front of a crowded house, the Saints played Diamond Johnson with Rutgers Signee and Gatorade Player of the Year 2019. Junior Kaitlyn Orihel is the Viking banquet player. Both were spectacular.

Johnson, who has a 54-point game, scored 11 points in the first half. In a third quarter when the teams joined for 49 points, she showed why she was elite, scored 13 points and assisted several others. She finished the game with 29 points.

Orihel was just as good. After 13 points in a first half, in which the Vikings were only 27 to 25 points ahead, they improved their performance by 13 points in the third quarter.

The difference in a third quarter in which the Vikings defeated the Saints between 28 and 21 was Ryanne Allen. In the second round there were only two points in the first half – a break at the end of a quick break – but in the third round four threes and 20 points in the second half.

“I was frustrated (in the first half), but all the coaches kept advising me to shoot,” said Allen. “I listened to them and kept shooting at the ball. At some point they started towards the end of the game when it mattered. “

Starring roles

For the second time this season, Upper Moreland was a remarkable surprise. Less than three weeks after Upper Dublin’s surprise, the Golden Bears avenged a 47:23 loss to Abington with Tuesday’s 46:45 win on Tuesday. UM’s undisputed star was Senior Bean Hughes, whose double-double included 27 points and 20 rebounds. Freshman EmmyFaith Wood added 14.

It’s no secret that Maddie Burke is a dangerous offensive weapon. The senior of Central Bucks West showed an overwhelming distance shooting performance in his 66:45 victory over Central Bucks East last Friday. After missing her first shot, Penn State Signee hit seven of her next eight – all from 3-point land. She was also 3-for-3 on the foul line and had 24 points in the first half as the dollars rolled to a 40-21 lead. Burke finished with 27 points and was 8-for-11 from across the board.

Mary Jane Souder reports on Bucks County high school girls’ basketball for the Intelligencer and Courier Times.

