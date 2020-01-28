advertisement

Gokulam Kerala FC won Tuesday’s Indian Women’s League (IWL) against Kenkre FC 10-1 at Bengaluru Football Stadium.

Gokulam’s Nepalese striker Sabitra Bhandari was the star of the show when she scored five goals. Karishma Shirvoikar scored a hat trick for himself, while Manisha scored two more goals to make 10 for the Kerala team. Kenkre was unable to gain a foothold in this game because his opponent had completely knocked him out and took a 7-1 lead in the break.

Gokulam opened the game in the seventh minute when Kenkre goalkeeper Monika Devi saved an attempt from Sabitra, but the rebound fell to Karishma, who made no mistake to put her team in the lead.

advertisement

Sabitra continued to be the linchpin of Gokulam’s attack and encircled the Kenkre defense as it found no answer. She wonderfully connected with Karishma throughout the game and formed an impressive partnership. Just as she had started Karishma, the young striker returned the favor by putting her up in the 17th minute minutes later. Manisha scored the goal of the game in the 30th minute when her curler left astonished everyone, including the goalkeeper who was stranded on the spot.

Bhandari ended her hat trick in the first half and added two more in the second half. She has also set up Karishma to pack her three-goal train. The Kenkre defense was unsuspecting throughout the game. His only consolation came in the 35th minute through Skipper Soumya Guguloti’s fine solo effort, but the headline had already been written.

– RATANBALAS HOLDER Leads KRYPSHA TO WIN THROUGH SETHU –

Kryphsa FC celebrated another breathtaking 2-0 win over defending champion Sethu FC in another IWL game on Tuesday. Ratanbala Devi scored in both halves to sum up the three points, leaving the champion thoughtful and wounded.

Anju Tamang (No. 7) of Kryphsa FC against Sethu FC in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) on Tuesday. – AIFF

Sethu, however, had the better exchange in the early stages, but Kryphsa was slowly catching up. There wasn’t much to tell the two sides apart in terms of ownership. Sethu skipper Ashalata Devi set a good example as she thwarted the danger several times, especially through Dangmei Graces mazy run, which the veteran kept reading well.

Speaking of Grace, the captain of Kryphsa deserves recognition for the starting eleven after suffering a terrible injury in the IWL opening game after a violent collision with Kickstart FC goalkeeper Rashmi Kumari.

The game seemed to be headed for a goalless first half, but Grace had other ideas. In the second minute of the break in the first half, the Indian international Sethus Sumithra dropped in the middle of the park and fed a lurking Ratanbala with a quick pass. Ashalata recovered in time to close Ratanbala, but the latter excellently placed her attempt in the bottom left outside of the box.

Sethu came out with blazing cannons in the second half, but the wind in his sails was muffled on the hour. Kryphsha managed to free-kick the textbook training area just outside the penalty area. With two volunteers, Anju Tamang and Ratanbala at the end, the former released their attempt to fail, which prompted the Sethu Wall to commit. Ratanbala had a clear goal in mind and, as always, she made no clinical mistakes.

Knowing the rest of the game with fine defensive solidarity, Krypsha now looks like the team to beat after scoring six goals in two games and conceding no goals.

THE RESULTS:

1) Gokulam Kerala FC – 10 (Karishma Shirvoikar 3 ’17’ 51 ‘, Sabitra Bhandari 7’, 19 ‘, 45 + 2’, 48 ‘, 61′, Manisha 20 ’30’) defeated Kenkre FC – 1 (Soumya Guguloth 35 ‘ )).

2) Kryphsa FC – 2 (Ratanbala Devi 45 + 2 ’, 60’) defeated Sethu FC – 0.

,

advertisement