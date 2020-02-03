advertisement

FC Kolhapur City celebrated their first victory in the Hero Indian Women’s League (IWL) of the season after beating Baroda Football Academy 2-0 at Bangalore Football Stadium on Monday.

Lhingneilam Kipgen opened Kolhapur’s account in the 24th minute before Subhadra Sahu set the sof-in cruise control in the 70th minute.

However, this win meant little for Kolhapur, who fought mathematically for a semi-final, but Baroda had everything to play for. However, Baroda’s IWL dreams were shattered when the first blow arrived in the 24th minute.

Kipgen used a defensive miscue and reached for a loose ball. With a swirl of Baroda legs that she knocked over, she missed her shot just in time and clinically to the right of the goalkeeper, so Afshan Ashiq had little chance. Subhadra Sahu sealed the deal in the second half as she showed a keen sense of responding to a rebound first and then doubling the advantage for her team.

Baroda barely returned when Kolhapur fought for victory. Both teams swapped places in Group A, with the winners moving up to fourth place with as many points, while Baroda lost one place below fifth place.

Subhadra Sahu was chosen as the hero of the game.

Score table from February 3rd.

Group A

TeamPointsPlayedWonDrawLostGFGAKYRPHSA124400140Sethu94301172Kickstart6420227Baroda FA4411237FC Kolhapur3410337BBK DAV13012113. (TagsToTranslate) The hero of Indian women

