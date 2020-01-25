advertisement

Skipper Soumya Guguloth scored a hat trick on Saturday to lead Kenkre FC to a 4-1 win over Odisha Police in the Indian women’s league.

Soumya (25th, 39th, 69th minute), Samiksha (45th + 1st) was the other scorer for the winners. Jabamani Soren (87.) scored the only goal for Odisha Police.

Kenkre had the first chance in the 14th minute when Soumya tried to sneak in from the right, but the Odisha police defender, Hema Xaxa, intercepted on time to avert the danger.

advertisement

Soumya opened the goal in the 25th minute before the Mumbai-based team scored two more goals and went 3-0 at the end of the first 45 minutes.

After the breather, the Odisha police were about to open their account, but Arati Anima Khadia’s grounder missed the target in the 55th minute with a whisker.

In the 69th minute Soumya ended her hat trick, the second of the current IWL tournament.

Soren scored a consolation goal for the Odisha police three minutes before regular time, but it was too late to prevent the inevitable.

,

advertisement