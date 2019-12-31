advertisement

ABIDJAN – Charles Ble Goude, an ally of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, has been sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison by an Abidjan court for his role in the civil war that followed the 2010 presidential election, his lawyers said. .

Ble Goude led the infamous Young Patriots Road militia during Gbagbo’s presidency.

Gbagbo and Ble Goude were acquitted in January by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity during the violence, in which about 3,000 people were killed.

But Ivory Coast prosecutors this month filed charges against Ble Goude – who remains in Europe while ICC prosecutors appeal against acquittals – for rape, torture and other crimes related to his role in the conflict. He denied the allegations.

Political tensions are mounting in C Fte d’Ivoire ahead of the October 2020 presidential election. President Alassane Ouattara, whose victory over Gbagbo in 2010 sparked civil war, is expected to step down after 10 years in office, but he has refused to rule out re-election. .

Ble Goude’s lawyer in the Netherlands, Geert-Jan Knoops, said Tuesday that the Ivorian court had sentenced his client on Monday.

“I am surprised that a country that is supposed to co-operate with the ICC is not respecting the system,” Knoops said. “Once a case is brought before the ICJ, the domestic courts must refrain from prosecution for the same facts.”

Ivory Coast’s Ble Goude’s lawyer, unlike Claver, said the warrant for Ble Goude’s arrest had been issued.

An official at the Abidjan court confirmed the sentence. A government spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Ivory Coast extradited Ble Goude to the ICC in 2014.

Gbabgo also remains in Europe pending the ICC’s appeal. If he is able to return to Ivory Coast in time, he could stand in the presidential election, an action Ouattara said would make him think of plans to abandon.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly and Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams)

