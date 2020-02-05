advertisement

LOS ANGELES – All of these 3 hands in the fourth quarter from Landry Shamet were the sauce.

Clippers’ win against Miami Heat on Wednesday ended on the defensive advertised by Ivica Zubac center.

advertisement

The heat at half-time, 58-55, led the offensive through center Bam Adebayo, a first-time all-star, and got three 3-pointers from UCSB alum Gabe Vincent (he would miss his eight other shots).

Zubac didn’t really have a low-post guy to play against. “I had to go to the floor and watch the back cuts,” he said.

But at some point the game comes into depth and Zubac waited.

In the first two minutes of the second half, he blocked two shots from Kendrick Nunn. Jimmy Butler from Miami was injured. Miami was already holding James Johnson and Justise Winslow on hold until a deal with Memphis for Andre Igoudala was completed. The batteries were weak.

The clippers slammed home with seven 3-pointers in the first 7:10 of the quarter. After 87-78 Adebayo took to the street against Zubac, tried to fake the ball, looked outside, looked back in and Zubac never gave up his sense of verticality.

So Adebayo was called for a 3 second injury. When Zubac came on the bench, he got a rousing high-five from assistant coach Sam Cassell.

“Sam is always on top of me,” said Zubac, smiling and telling me to improve. Tonight I did everything he told me to do and I did it right. ”

And the clippers went on to strike out 24 3-pointers in 54 attempts and run away from Miami 128-111.

“I had to protect a big guy who has a lot to do with the ball,” said Zubac. “It is a different role than usual not to be in color. We made a few mistakes, but in the second half we did a better job.”

The heat shot 9 for 25 in this quarter and was flashed 37-22. Miami played a more stubborn fourth quarter and came 2:23 left to seven, but the Clippers found Shamet twice in the corner, and those blades raised the Clippers to 36-15, the second best in the Western Conference.

“I’ve gotten better at demanding coverage, communication, and verticals when they attack me in color,” said Zubac. “I can stand in front of the guards better than before. I can take it to a higher level when it comes to reading crime, reading where all of our people are, so that I can get into the right position. ”

Shamet’s 23 points resulted in a 70-point salvo from the Clippers bank, but Zubac hit all six of his shots and had three blocks and eight rebounds. He is only asked to play 18 minutes per game and gets 21 minutes in that.

A year ago, Lakers sent Zubac and Michael Beasley to the Clippers for Mike Muscala. It was a Crosstown gift that the Clippers made their way into the playoffs and played two Golden State street games in their first round. As we saw later, the Lakers had to make room for more established 7-footers, and you can’t keep and pay everyone. But for Zubac, who will only be 23 in March, the change has been excellent.

The trading deadline ends on Thursday (12:00 p.m.), and teams like the Heat had to go through the movements of a basketball game while chasing the serpentine logistics of an NBA trade (or two – Miami is reportedly now chasing former clipper Danilo Gallinari with Oklahoma City).

For the first time in a long time, the clippers weren’t really involved in the deadline shuffle, although of course that can change.

“It doesn’t really feel like the deadline in this locker room is running out,” said Zubac. “Nobody really talks or thinks about it. There is nothing you can do about it.

“With social media, you can see everything that is happening. It’s our job to play against these guys. But I never really thought about it when I was younger. I just wanted to play and that’s all I was worried about. When someone wanted to act for me, I always thought it was a good sign. ”

So, of course, every player in every sport should look at the trades unless you are treated because you have one of these (dramatic whispering) “expiring contracts” and their value depends on how fast you can be wiped out. Otherwise, players should only worry if they no longer hear the rumors.

According to Coach Doc Rivers, the clippers improved with each pass. With possession in the third quarter, all five players touched the ball and Kawhi Leonard put on a sweater.

“It was all ball movement,” said Rivers, “because our gap was so bad in the first half.” Boys said they could drive the ball and I said no let’s shoot it. Miami was playing Zone and we couldn’t see what to do. We did that in the second half. ”

In general, other NBA teams should want to trade with the clippers. It is better to exchange baskets.

, @ ivicazubac, who secured the number 1️⃣0bound0️⃣0️⃣ for the career rebound tonight, talks to @Kristina_Pink about his strong night and victory. # ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/OotTut2fsV

– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 6, 2020

advertisement