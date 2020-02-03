advertisement

West Coast Rapper Game is here distributing major financial advice. The hip-hop veteran spoke to reflect on the amount of money he spent on legal representation.

Key facts: On Sunday, the Los Angeles native advised newcomers to music to make better moves when faced with potentially violent situations.

I have spent more than $ 12,000,000 on legal fees since the start of my career. My advice to the new generation of artists is to “go away”…. I saw the most gangster niggas in the world chase.

– The Game (@thegame) February 2, 2020

On a related note: Early Friday, the Californian rap star shared a clip from his rap show Born 2 in Manchester, England.

Wait, there is more: A few days ago, Game appeared on social networks to show how much he was in love in Los Angeles during a Born 2 Rap concert.

Before you leave: Recently, the rap veteran joined with another heavyweight of hip-hop Megan Thee Stallion.

