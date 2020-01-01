advertisement

It has been a month since I returned to Ireland after almost six years abroad. To say that the transition back to life in Ireland was difficult would be an understatement.

I am 29 years old and I am quickly approaching 30. When I decided to return for family and educational reasons, I did not expect the personal shock that would follow.

New York is everything people say. I met celebrities, diplomats, poets, artists, wealthy publishers, all-round interesting people and worked in areas such as journalism, music, fashion and publishing. One could say “a mixed bag”. I was indeed a very mixed bag. I have lived in the West Village, the East Village, Chelsea, the Upper West Side and the Brooklyn neighborhoods, where you learn to distinguish between the sound of fireworks and gunshots.

In the midst of the immigration crisis in the United States, I started thinking about going back to university to pursue a Masters. This was not an option for me in the United States because I liked having money and not being in debt. It’s really that simple. The status of my visa renewal was pending, pending, pending until I couldn’t stand it anymore.

During that time, I waited for tables, and although it felt stable enough to keep me going, I longed to learn more, find my career path, and learn more. I was in fear for a long time. I arrived in New York alone and left New York alone, but also left a lot of memories. I was sadder than expected. It sounds like I’ve had my life, but I still wanted to make progress.

Nollaig O’Connor.

I moved back to Ireland and decided to move to Belfast. I know that I moved to the UK technically, but for me, when I’m on this island, I’m in Ireland. I chose Belfast because it looked like a city with decent activity, similar to Dublin with no price tag, and had enough time to keep myself busy while still focusing on studying. It seems fine on paper. Not that good in reality.

The pace of life is much slower than in the past six years. In New York, every single day was busy, whether it was training, class, meeting a friend, going to work, or doing laundry – you were always on the move and there was always something to do. Shops in Belfast and Ireland generally close at 6 p.m. Sundays are rest days and good luck if you don’t arrive by car.

I realize that I had developed the comfort of a routine in New York, the absolute luxury of having things under control, having a plan, and no interruptions. What I got tired of is exactly what I miss a lot. I also seem to have a selective memory when it comes to the state of traffic, where bus timetables are just fiction.

I am ashamed that I am culturally insensitive to my own country and how my inner voice can sound about it. I should know better than letting these little feelings interfere with my plan to progress personally and professionally, but this built-up frustration of – Why don’t people move faster? Why isn’t the line moving? What is going on with my meal order? – This frustration is growing day by day.

To find my way around Belfast and to keep myself occupied, I decided to find a job at the city’s waiting tables. This is what I’ve been doing in New York for a lot of my time making extra money. After eight years of experience, I was confident that I could do anything.

My somewhat informal background in hospitality didn’t do me any good in the upscale facility where I found work. I had walked too fast, had chatted too much with customers (“You must not do without their dining experience”) and was not allowed to drink water at a place where I could be seen, among other things.

The last straw: the nine buckets of used cutlery that I and I had to polish at the end of a busy night, a task that lasted until 1 a.m. I said “thank you but no thanks” and I can safely say that I will never be a waitress again by default.

So far it has been a very difficult learning curve and too early to say how long it will take. But since I returned to Ireland, I’ve had at least one bout of spontaneous crying every day. Sometimes I feel panic about what I’ve done. What should I do now? How do I fit in again?

I think it’s kind of an inverse culture shock. I have read a lot about the theory of social identity (the masters I chose are in psychology), in which the interplay of personal and social identity and the consequences for individual perception are discussed.

I think about my situation, about my place in society and have no idea where to classify. In New York, you can be anything you want to be, part of a crowd, including the non-crowd. But here in Ireland I need a definition, a category, people have to know you and be used to you, so it’s pretty insular.

I thought I was going back to Ireland as a confident, relatively culturally savvy, resilient person – the guy who survived and lived in New York City to tell the story.

Instead, I feel like an idiot trying to go back to where everything feels stable and familiar, which now seems to be New York. The rules I’ve been living for six years suddenly no longer apply. Since arriving in Belfast I have been very afraid that I have not been home since I returned.

Everywhere in America it was announced: “I am an immigrant.” And I was there …

But what am I here for?

