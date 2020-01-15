advertisement

Ivanka Trump has the power to dress up.

The first daughter wore an electric suit and pumps yesterday when she visited two safe havens in Atlanta for survivors of human trafficking.

Today I visited 2 safe havens in Atlanta for human trafficking survivors.

The warriors I met today stand for resilience and strength on a level that few of us will ever know.

The Trump Administration sees and hears you. We are committed to ending the evil of modern slavery. pic.twitter.com/UtpD9Od6cM

– Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 15, 2020

Trump wore a monogrammed black and white ensemble by Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, including a blazer, turtleneck, and pants. Both the blazer and the pants are available in curve sizes on Tommy.com.

For shoes, the White House executive adviser chose black, pointed pumps on a narrow stiletto heel. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and gold earrings.

Tommy Hilfiger received the 2019 FN Achievement Award for Collaborator of the Year in recognition of his lively collaboration with Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton.

The Tommy x Zendaya look worn by Trump stems from the spring 19 collaboration. Zendaya herself wore the pants suit and turtleneck sweater with strappy sandals on the stage of the Tommy Runway Show in spring 19 in Paris. This Paris show was praised for its inclusiveness, with different models that reflect a range of sizes and age groups.

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger at the Tommy x Zendaya Spring Exhibition.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Tommy is an iconic dressing expert,” Zendaya told FN about the partnership. “It’s an incredible opportunity (to work with him). I love fashion. What better way and who to learn from than Tommy Hilfiger?”

Trump often wears protective suits and pumps. Her well-known shoe brands include Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and their own label of the same name. For clothing, she loves high-end designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara and Prada.

