advertisement

Ivanka Trump coordinated her heels with the cut of her dress as she watched her father, President Donald Trump, address the state of Union 2020 tonight in Washington, DC.

The first daughter wore a black dress with a red collar, a midi hem and gold buttons on the front.

Ivanka Trump (2L) and Jared Kushner (2R) are waiting for President Donald Trump’s arrival to represent the state of the Union.

advertisement

CREDIT: SHAWN THEW / Shutterstock

Trump reached for her typical shoe style on her feet: two pointed power pumps on a narrow stiletto heel. The high-ranking White House adviser chose a bold red silhouette that went well with her dress.

She posted a photo of the backstage event and posed next to husband Jared Kushner. Siblings Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr. and their partners also attended the University of Pennsylvania.

When it comes to fashion, Trump tends to prefer high-end labels and often chooses designs from brands like Carolina Herrera, Max Mara and Dolce & Gabbana. Regarding shoes, the president’s daughter is most likely to be found in stilettos. Previously, she worked in styles by Burberry, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

connected

Trump’s fashion references go beyond choosing her own look. She was a teenage model and operated a label of the same name until July 2018 that sold clothing, shoes and accessories. Although the Ivanka Trump Collection no longer produces a new product, Trump wears the branded goods from time to time.

Ivanka Trump is waiting for President Trump’s arrival to deliver a speech on the state of the Union in 2020.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Ivanka Trump’s shoe style for 2019.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump wears a white linen wrap dress with classic heels at the Human Trafficking Summit

Ivanka Trump wears a red coat, sheer black stockings and her characteristic stilettos in a classic style

Ivanka Trump does power dressing in a Tommy x Zendaya suit & stilettos in Atlanta

advertisement