advertisement

Ivanka Trump was at the White House Summit with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence today.

The President’s adviser opted for a white linen wrap dress with bell sleeves and a gold brooch.

(L-R): Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the White House.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s black pumps.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

She completed the look with a set of black suede pumps with a pointed toe and block heel.

Ivanka discusses current government measures to combat human trafficking.

(L-R): Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump at a press conference in the White House.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

She tweeted a video of herself on Twitter through Team Trump’s official account, quoting: “This administration has been fighting and will continue to fight this crime and ensure that survivors can access the services they need.”

connected

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, came to her on Wednesday wearing a bold red Carolina Herrera coat with a button placket and pleats at the front. A red coat like that. Piece is available for $ 2,790 at Neimanmarcus.com. On her feet she wore a pair of black pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher on the White House lawn, January 29.

CREDIT: Oliver Contreras / Shutterstock

For the shoes of her choice, Ivanka prefers a high-powered pump with popular brands such as Burberry, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. She has also worn flat styles from Rothy and others.

Until 2018, the University of Pennsylvania Alum operated its own brand for clothing, shoes and accessories. While she closed the Ivanka Trump Collection in July this year, she’s still wearing styles from the line.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe styles.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump wears a red coat, sheer black stockings and her characteristic stilettos in a classic style

Ivanka Trump does power dressing in a Tommy x Zendaya suit & stilettos in Atlanta

Ivanka Trump brings Davos in black from head to toe with a striking gold pop

advertisement