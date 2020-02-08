advertisement

Former Chile and Inter striker Ivan Zamorano says he is optimistic Arturo Vidal will leave Barcelona for San Siro over the summer and has some “privileged information on that outcome”.

Vidal has become an important player for Barcelona but has been linked with a move to Inter all season. The move did not take place in January but Inter are expected to renew their interest at the end of the season.

Zamorano says both Vidal and Chile teammate Alexis Sanchez will play for Inter under Antonio Conte in 2020-21

“I would love for Sanchez to stay in Milan, especially since in June he will get the opportunity to play alongside another Chilean, who will most likely come to the club.

“Let’s just say I’m optimistic we’ll see two Chileans at Inter next season and I have some privileged information on that result.

“We all know what Vidal means to Antonio Conte and I’m sure in June the club will intensify his efforts to sign him from Barcelona. Inter fans would be very happy to have Arturo.”

Source | Radio Cooperativa

Vidal has recently been sidelined with a bruised thigh, and there have been reports that he is struggling with knee problems, but hopefully we will see him back in action for Quique Setien’s side soon.

