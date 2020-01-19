advertisement

The wait is over. After months of anticipation, the announcement of the parliamentary elections on Tuesday is the signal for the candidates to get involved in Real. In fact, assertive slogans appear almost immediately. “I’ll cut the crap,” promises an experienced political veteran in his ad space. “Nobody is safe.” It’s fair to say that The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, weekday) host, Ivan Yates, is excited about the prospect of the elections.

His enthusiasm is not surprising. Yates, a former Fine Gael TD and Secretary of Agriculture, is less a political junkie than an addict who is recovering. It regularly reminds listeners and guests and took part in eight parliamentary elections. He certainly has an eye for detail when it comes to how votes are distributed at the constituency level. As the cheerfully confrontational ads for his show testify, Yates is in his element.

The only problem is that he doesn’t have much to do yet. His first real debate about the campaign between Richard Bruton by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TD Marc Mac Sharry is more remarkable for Yates’ disappointing indifference than any contemptible crickets – he notes that Bruton on the phone is disadvantageous to his on the phone Opponents in the studio.

Nevertheless, the show has its fascinating moments. A political figure fears that Ireland could become a society in which “capital is omnipotent” and in which “foreign-owned funds will be the next generation’s landowners”. The surprise is not so much the feelings that left-wing TDs vented well as the person who expresses them: Senator Michael McDowell, the former leader of the progressive Democrats.

“Humility problem”

For his part, Yates shows little apparent political bias, at least in relation to the two main parties. If anything, he sounds harder for his old party and wonders if there is a “humility problem” in Fine Gael. He also speaks to Secretary of Health Simon Harris for “vanishing in his vanity.” It is clear that the host itself is not a shrinking violet.

In the absence of a political drama, he has more pressing problems to solve, especially the gruesome murder of Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods. There is no hiding place for Yates’ loathing when he describes how killing and dismembering the teenager reaches “new levels of horror and depravity”. Crime journalist and former Newstalk colleague Paul Williams shares his assessment: “It is as bad as we have never seen it before, and it says something.”

The circumstances of Mulready-Woods’ murder are so bad that Williams, who does not avoid loaded language, is perceived as an understatement. He describes the main suspect as a “psychopath” and compares gang leaders to pedophiles who treat children as criminal “cannon fodder”. But when Yates asks why the suspect is at large, Williams sounds rather irritated and replies that criminals can get a proper trial because Ireland is a “civilized society” with the rule of law.

You could think of these important elements in a country, but Williams sounds a bit ambivalent about them. “The bleeding liberals that are so dear to our hearts,” he says to his host, “they would march on the street and worry about this animal if its rights were not properly followed.” But he is confident that the murderer will be caught. “This bastard has to be put behind bars and the key thrown away,” he says, “and the liberals with the bleeding heart close hell.”

unreasonable

One shares Williams’ anger and frustration at the hideousness of this murder, but such a cheap scoring is surely inappropriate. It is noteworthy that Yates, who often happily attracts “pinko lefties” himself, takes his advice on this occasion and instead focuses on the victims of the gang feud. Given these findings, it is not surprising that in the coming weeks health and housing, as one of the most important election problems dealt with by Yates, will bring law and order into harmony.

To underscore this, Mary Wilson, presenter at Drivetime (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays), speaks to Sharon Keoghan, an independent councilor in Meath and candidate for Dáil, whose office in Duleek was set on fire on Tuesday morning. Keoghan, a pronounced opponent of drug crime who previously condemned the shooting of an innocent taxi driver in the ongoing gang feud in Drogheda, believes that there is a connection between her stance and the incident, which she calls “attacking the entire community” designated. , “You have to ask, where is the law and order in this state?” She asks.

Clarification of the details

For his part, Wilson is sensitive to the shock of his guest and quietly clarifies the details of the story. The calmness of the interview is admirable when you consider how dark the attack is. Wilson lets Keoghan have the last word and asks if she will continue to speak. “I have to,” comes the answer. “It’s just wrong for them to get away with it.”

However, no such indulgence is evident when Wilson speaks to politicians. While Yates, her rival in Newstalk, plays the role of the striking circus director in political interviews, Wilson is the stubborn investigator who methodically goes to often devastating results. Talking to Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly, she talks about his changing loyalties – an independent party in the 2011 elections and a Social Democrat in 2016 – before she skillfully handles the blade. “How can people vote for you if you are not sure which platform you will be on next time?”

Donnelly, who remembers that he was “scared” at the first interview with Wilson, replies that his policy is “exactly the same”. But he sounds uncomfortable when his host accuses him: “Did you get used to Fianna Fáil or did Fianna Fáil get used to you?” Donnelly speaks of being part of a team that apologized for and learned from his mistakes in the government. but doesn’t sound convincing. It does better when it comes to past and present health policies, but the damage has been done.

Take note of politicians. As Wilson shows, you don’t have to growl to be afraid.

Radio moment of the week: Talking Shitake

The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk) underlines the host’s unique style with a potential niche article about foraging for mushrooms. Kenny talks to “mycophagist” Bill O’Dea and is particularly interested in fungi that have harmful effects. He asks for deadly poisonous mushrooms – apparently 10 types – before he turns to mushrooms with more exotic properties. “They have children who are looking for magic mushrooms,” says Kenny in the tone in which he tries to sound concerned, and at the same time shows that 40 years after his heyday as RTÉ’s hip young host, he is still at an end with the children. Basically, he’s still a funny guy.

