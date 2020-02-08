advertisement

It is the subject of choice: the stalled establishment, which has been overtaken by a disturbing insurgent with a populist twist, is looking for troublesome secrets in its opponent’s gloomy past. Sure, it happens with the upcoming election day: Pat Kenny has embarrassing material about Ivan Yates, the rabble upstart, who has pushed him as the frontrunner on Newstalk.

On Tuesday the edition of The Pat Kenny Show (Newstalk, weekdays), the reporter Seán Defoe searches the audio archives of previous elections and shows a clip from 1981 with a youthful-sounding Yates, then a newly elected TD who speaks about his “honor and privilege” to serve in the Dáil , After listening to his colleague in such an unusually humble form, Kenny can’t resist an excavation. “Ivan Yates, such a humble land TD,” he chuckles. “What in the world went wrong?”

advertisement

It’s just a friendly rip, of course, but the same question could be asked about Kenny’s performance during the election. Compared to his stiff, sly style, Yates’ approach to scorched earth seems more in line with the restless mood of the public. Kenny’s interviews with people like Eoghan Murphy, the housing minister, were certainly thorough, but didn’t produce many fireworks.

Kenny needs a late election campaign, finally pulls out the big guns and gets the memorable political interviews he needs. He also speaks to Leo Varadkar. While his encounter with the Taoiseach has insightful moments, it is far less exciting than his talks with two political outsiders, independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Senator David Norris.

The moderator speaks to Healy-Rae after a poll shows that he and his TD brother Danny are no longer supported in their constituency in Kerry. Kenny suggests that Danny in particular could be at risk as there is less “sauce” in the form of Michael’s voice broadcasts. Whatever the political ramifications of this possible outcome, it would be a disaster for radio producers who have long relied on Danny’s unique presence and eccentric opinions to liven up slow shows.

Kenny wonders if Daniel’s views on climate change and drunk driving – tactfully referred to by the host as “Neanderthals” – are losing votes, but Michael is confident that their election strategy will work. “We divided the constituency very thoughtfully,” he says, not scary at all. He then switched from Mafia Capo Slang to Salesman’s Patter: “We would like to believe that we offer the people of Kerry a comprehensive and comprehensive service.”

Nevertheless, he notes that his family’s defiant attitude “we against the others” is not without foundation. “We were always ridiculed,” he says. And while realizing that his family is “very tough on politics,” the normally strict TD also strikes an unusually elegant note when he asks people to vote. “Whoever you choose to vote for, isn’t it great to say that I have exercised my democratic right?” No wonder Kenny is concerned that the Healy-Raes may not be back.

Norris is an outlier of a completely different flick, but similarly brings sparks to the show. The senator, scholar and longtime gay rights activist sponsors a cancer charity pop-up shop and deceptively reflects mortality after surviving the illness with deceptively careless openness. “We are all perishable goods,” he says. Meanwhile, Kenny usually wallows in jokes with his guest: “Much to everyone’s surprise, you’re still here.”

When it comes to politics, Norris can still curl feathers. He noted the mood for change, according to Sinn Féin’s polls, and complained about the refusal of the two main parties to maintain the coalition with them. “You did terrible things,” he says of the republican movement, but thinks it’s time to forgive and forget. “I mean, I received a message 35 years ago that they sentenced me to death. I think it was to be a fairy,” he recalls. “You have changed in this great time.” If only all election interviews would be so entertaining.

In comparison, the Taoiseach sounds vaguely desperate when it attacks Sinn Féin. He roughly paints the counterparty’s economic manifesto – “This policy didn’t work in East Germany or Venezuela” – and is alarmed by the prospect of Sinn Féin appointing judges. In times like these, Kenny’s informed style is well used when he inquires whether Varadkar had any idea of ​​the ex-FAI boss John Delaney’s dubious practices when he was Minister of Sports. “No,” comes the lonely-sounding answer that somewhat undermines his sense of authority. An increase in temperature may work for ambitious broadcasters and non-conformist politicians, but it is not a big step for established, established operators.

Persistent Cooper

Over there The last word (Today FM, weekdays), Matt Cooper enters the polling station by ending his series of interviews with the party leaders. Cooper prefers to politely but persistently question his guests instead of grilling them wildly, but his encounters light up anyway. For one thing, the Taoiseach sounded more relaxed when Cooper spoke to him earlier in the campaign than on Kenny’s show.

The final round of interviews also raises some insightful moments. Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett welcomes the fact that people want to follow his party’s motto and “break the cycle,” but admits that Cooper and his colleagues could get carried away. In the meantime, Aontú’s leader Peadar Tóibín strikingly characterizes his former colleagues in Sinn Féin as a “party of the maximalist opposition” while exposing the references of his own party, which is open to abortion. “We are outside the groupthink,” says Tóibín seriously, with an expression that describes his own groupthink, which generally includes complaints about politically correct liberal elites.

Meanwhile, Cooper knows when to push and when to hold back, with effective results. Moderators don’t have to choose between interference and authority. Sometimes they can find the right balance.

Radio moment of the week

Rugby legend tries to hurl

On Tuesdays Ireland tomorrow (RTÉ Radio 1), sports reporter Darren Frehill, gives an unusual overview of Ireland’s rugby duel with Wales by playing a clip from Sunday Sport’s coverage of the 1982 Hurling Final in Ireland. The recording shows the youthful-sounding moderator Michael Lyster in conversation with the Welsh rugby master Gareth Edwards, who praises the skill and toughness of the Hurlers. “Would you imagine being in the field with a Camán in hand and cutting it around?” Lyster asks his guest. “Well, I don’t want to be down there without one,” Edwards replies immediately. Hats off to Frehill to dig out the clip – sometimes the old ones are the best.

advertisement