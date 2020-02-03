advertisement

Ivan Rakitic said after Sunday’s win over Levante that he thought of leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window because he was not happy with the way he was treated at the club.

The Croatian international was ousted by former manager Ernesto Valverde at the start of the season but managed to force a return to the starting XI before Christmas.

New boss Quique Setien gave Rakitic a start against Levante on Sunday, and the midfielder admitted afterwards that it has been a difficult season at Camp Nou.

“I’ve gone through some bad times, but now it’s in the past. I can say very clearly that things happened that I didn’t like. I didn’t deserve some of the behavior

“You (the media) also know how things are, but it’s not the moment to open this issue again, but I certainly planned to leave because it’s been a tricky time.

“Now I want to turn the page and work hard to help the team at the crucial moment of the season.”

Source | sport

Rakitic’s future has been the subject of speculation for a while now, and those rumors are likely to continue. His contract expires in the summer of 2021 and an extension does not appear to be coming.

