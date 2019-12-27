advertisement

Ivan Rakitic says he has not spoken to manager Ernesto Valverde about his future in Barcelona amid speculation he could leave the club.

The midfielder was stranded by Valverde at the start of the season, but has returned to the starting XI for the past few weeks while Arthur has remained injured.

Rakitic has reiterated several times this season that he does not want to leave the club, and his latest comments again suggest he does not expect to leave.

“No [we have not spoken]. There is nothing to say, I think everything is clear,” he said.

“It’s important for me to enjoy football. I’m happy to go out in the morning training and prepare for a match in the best possible way.

“After all, it’s the coach who decides who plays and how much.”

Source | Sportske Novosti

Barcelona are expected to allow some players to leave in the January transfer window.

Carles Alena looks set to join Real Betis on loan, while Arturo Vidal continues to be linked with a move to Inter Milan.

