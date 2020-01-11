advertisement

International table tennis president (ITTF) Thomas Weikert said on Saturday that it was the right time for India to host a mega-event like the World Cup after the country decided to apply for the 2024 edition.

The table tennis association of India will submit its application for the World Cup (team) at the end of the year.

“We like the fact that India is bidding for a big event like the World Cup. 2024 at the right time. It is a 32 team event and India is strong in teams.

“It is easier for them to reach the quarter-finals than the one-off event,” Weikert told PTI after the ITTF’s two-day executive meeting in the state capital, the first since 1987 when India last hosted the World Cup.

The last major ITTF event in India took place in 2012 when the Junior World Championships took place in Hyderabad.

“We choose India because we believe that there is huge potential in India. You can see that in the world rankings. You can see that when organizing events, you see that in their performance at events like the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

“India has improved a lot. There are many young Indian players playing on the ITTF world tour. It is important that we have ambitious associations and India is one of them, ”said Weikert.

Indian table tennis has made massive strides in the past 24 months. Manika Batra won four medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, including two gold medals, before the men’s team did the unthinkable by winning a bronze at the Asian Games and ending a waiting period of 60 years.

Their sensational ride at the Asian games became sweeter when Manika and Sharath Kamal teamed up to win the mixed double bronze.

Three Indian male players – G. Sathiyan (WR 30), Sharath (33) and Harmeet Desai (86) – are among the top 100 in the latest ITTF ranking, while Manika is the only Indian woman in the top 100 at 61.

The men’s squad has an unprecedented eighth place in the team standings and has a great opportunity to secure their first qualification for the Indian Olympics as a team in Portugal later this month. All you have to do is reach the quarter-finals of the Olympic qualification.

