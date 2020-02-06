advertisement

There are a number of products that jump out of the virtual store shelves every time there is a sale, and the Depstech WF010 wireless Borescope inspection camera is somewhere at the top of the list. Simply put, people love it. This crazy camera connects wirelessly to any iPhone or Android smartphone (or iPad or Android tablet) and transforms it into an external viewfinder. Then you can put the 11.5-foot camera in just about anything and see a crystal clear image on your phone! You can take photos, make video or use the supplied attachments such as a hook for fishing keys and jewelry or a mirror that allows you to look around the corners. It’s great and it’s now on sale for just $ 28.79 if you clip the Amazon coupon.

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Endoscope with broad compatibility: this wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 4.2+ smartphones and iPhone with iOS 8.0+ system. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

WiFi connection, easy to use: download and install the compatible app “DEPSTECH” on your device. No extra adapter or cable needed, just connect to your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the app to begin your inspection.

HD inspection camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a great experience with capturing clear HD video up close in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640 × 480, 1280 x 720 and 1600 x 1200.

IP67 waterproof, 8.4 mm diameter probe: with 6 adjustable LED light and thin waterproof probe, this endoscope is suitable for different types of environments, for example little or dark area, wet or wet area etc.

11.5FT Snake cable: reinforced with bendable semi-rigid cable that can bend and hold its shape to gain access to a wide range of confined places, such as curved holes or pipes. 11.5ft long cable can extend to all corners of your house.

