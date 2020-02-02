advertisement

The first glimpse of tonight’s episode of “ Love Island ” sees the islanders playing Snog, Marry, Pie – but it’s more than it seems with Jess.

By all accounts, the game is going roughly as expected, but where the drama enters between Jess, Luke M and Mike. There’s no denying that there’s a love triangle going on, but that says Jess is still playing them both.

However, things go wrong when Luke M confronts Jess following the challenge’s difficulty. “You are leading two people. I personally think you like the guys chasing you,” said Luke M.

Jess, however, didn’t see it that way and claimed it was different. “I chose to kiss Mike because when I first entered this villa, I felt like I was most attracted to Mike and he is my usual type.”

“I chose to” marry you “because I think you are so nice, you came here, you were really nice and kind. I think it’s the husband’s material, so I chose to “marry you”. “

Will it be enough? Who is going to be dumped? And with Casa Amor on the way, will all the couples survive?

‘Love Island’ continues on Virgin Media One this evening at 9 p.m.

