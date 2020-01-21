advertisement

The reappearance of the ice in the past few days has made it difficult to take the road.

But there is another danger that comes with falling temperatures.

Drivers often fail to allow enough time in the morning to defrost their cars, which can lead to an avalanche of fines, invalidated insurance and even vehicle theft.

A former NASA engineer, Mark Rober, has now revealed the best tips for defrosting your car in the morning without having to get up too early.

Mark has uploaded a video to YouTube that allows drivers to demist their windows “twice as fast using the power of science.”

The four-step plan

First step: turn on your heater fully – hot air can retain more moisture

Step two: turn on the air conditioning – this extracts moisture from the air

Step three: turn off indoor circulation – winter air doesn’t have much absorption

Fourth step: slightly lower the windows – This will exchange humid air inside for dry air outside.

Meteorologist Ken Weathers also revealed a quick and easy way to remove ice from your windshield in the morning.

A simple solution of rubbing alcohol and water will apparently remove the ice from the screen in seconds.

The solution has a freezing temperature of -128C, which means it can be kept in the car at any time.

Mr. Weathers says that to make the solution, you need to mix 1/3 cup of water with 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol, then stored in a spray bottle for easy application on the windshield.

The fines

Failure to remove all snow from your car roof can result in a fine of up to £ 60 and penalize you with three penalty points.

Article 229 of the Highway Code specifies how drivers must prepare their cars before leaving after adverse weather conditions.

The fine could amount to £ 100 if it interferes with other road users and drivers can be charged for driving without reasonable consideration.

It is also an offense to leave your car parked on a public highway with the engine running.

It violates rule 123 of the Highway Code which states: “You must not leave a parked vehicle unattended with the engine running or let the engine of a vehicle run unnecessarily while the vehicle is stopped on a public highway.”

Drivers who fail to comply with this rule may be fined £ 20 which can increase to £ 40 if not paid within a specified time.

Motorists can also impose a fine of £ 60 if they fail to properly clean all the glass from the windshield and windows of their car before leaving.

