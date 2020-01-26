advertisement

A crook told a sheriff that his curfew hours should be reduced because he lives on a hill.

On Friday, shoplifter David Phillips, who has a leg and uses a wheelchair, asked the court to grant him two additional hours of freedom each day.

But Sheriff William Wood dismissed the clemency after learning that Phillips had broken the curfew five times since it was imposed last year.

advertisement

Lawyer Pauline Cullerton, for Phillips, told Perth Sheriff Court, “He lives on a hill and is struggling.

“His mother lives some distance away and he has to rely on public transportation to get back to town and then to his own address.”

Sheriff Wood replied, “Then he must leave the mother sooner.” I will refuse the request to change the conditions of the curfew. “

He told Phillips, “It’s up to you to make sure you’re at home. It is not meant to be easy or practical. It’s supposed to be a punishment.

“If you don’t plan and leave on time to make sure you are home at 7 pm, then this is a problem and it is your problem. You have to go there, otherwise the prison is waiting for you. “

Phillips, 51, of Perth, admitted to flying after shave at Debenhams in Perth in July of last year and admitted that he did not appear in court. The sentence has been deferred and he will continue to be under curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He was placed under curfew after the latest in a long list of more than two decades of dishonesty.

advertisement