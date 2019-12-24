advertisement

There is no doubt that Apple’s AirPods genuine wireless earbuds were the best headphones available before the holidays. No other headset was so popular among our readers and countless surveys said the same. If you haven’t received a pair yet, the good news is that it’s not too late to take part in the promotion, as Amazon still offers Black Friday prizes for all three new models! Regular AirPods 2 are only $ 139 on Amazon and the $ 200 AirPods 2 with wireless charging case that is not in stock at most retailers is up to $ 169. You can also take advantage of the only remaining AirPods Pro discount there is and they on Amazon for $ 236.55, but they are currently out of stock. Order them now to record the discount and they will probably be shipped within a few weeks (we ordered ours when Amazon said shipping would take 1-2 months, and they arrived within a week).

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

