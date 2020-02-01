advertisement

What if you can improve your ability to learn and retain information with something as simple as a specific scent? Apparently that is a very real possibility, and a new research article published in Scientific Reports reveals that the scent of a rose has a number of curious powers.

In the research, the scientists experimented with more than 50 students of the 6th grade, who divided them into groups. Both groups received the same language lessons they worked on shortly before bedtime. One group was instructed to place incense with rose scent on their desk while they were studying, while the control group had no special odor.

A separate test then instructed the students to complete a vocabulary based on the information they had studied. The results drew a number of fairly strong links between studying with rose scent and higher retention of information, with an overall average increase in learned information of around 30% for students who used the incense while studying and sleeping.

“A special finding after the initial initial study was that the scent works even when it is present all night,” Dr. said. Jürgen Kornmeier, co-author of the study, in a statement. “This makes the findings suitable for daily use.”

The idea here is that by sleeping in the neighborhood with rose-scented incense, you can give your brain a learning boost, allowing you to retain more information that you have learned during the day.

“Our study shows that we can make learning easier during sleep,” Kornmeier explains. “And who would have thought that our nose could help considerably with this.”

Image source: imageBROKER / Shutterstock

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and has appeared in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

.

