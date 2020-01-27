advertisement

Disneyland has its share of classic rides, but there aren’t too many attractions like King Arthur Carrousel that came into existence before the Anaheim theme park opened in 1955.

The Disneyland maintenance team has just started a month-long renovation project that will replace the steel roof of the carousel and refresh the hand-carved horses on the old carousel that was built in 1922 and moved to Disneyland on the opening day.

advertisement

“It’s part of our legacy,” said Jim Slagle, director of facility management at Disneyland. “They touch part of the company’s history. It’s a feeling of pride for us. It’s jobs like this that really make that clear.”

Work on King Arthur Carrousel started last week and is expected to continue until May.

“All the classics like this, which have been here since day one, are the types of things you want to say in the park:” I worked on that, “said Nadeem Sheikh, Disneyland maintenance program manager.” There is an obvious feeling of the pride that goes with working on these things. Especially the iconic things. The things you know will last. These are the fun ones. “

SEE ALSO: “Burly” Disneyland visitor draws Excalibur from Sword in the Stone

The Disneyland maintenance team will work closely with Walt Disney Imagineering on the simple but complex project.

“While it is a fairly straightforward task, it is a complex set of activities that must take place to complete it,” Sheikh said during a telephone interview.

The first step is to disassemble part of the carousel and remove the horses that are getting touch up paint in a backstage maintenance shop. After installing the scaffolding, the steel sheets in the carousel roof are removed and the driving structure is repainted. The carousel is located as soon as new metal sheets are installed in the canopy. The new primed panels are painted on the spot to ensure a uniform appearance of the design elements. The Final Steps: Reattach the refreshed horses, remove the scaffolding, and remove the fences that surround the ride.

“We are quite consciously taking the time to do it right and to continue the processing traditions here,” said Slagle during a telephone interview.

Each step of hand painting requires a different level of craftsmanship – be it to finish the panels, mend the horses or edit the character details in the canopy.

“There are different levels of different painters,” said Sheikh. “They almost differ in their characteristics.”

SEE ALSO: Do you think ticket prices in Disneyland are high? That is why the theme park is too expensive

The biggest obstacle for the Disneyland maintenance team is the weather. By camping the carousel, you can fight elements like morning condensation and sign painters during the rainy season in Southern California.

“The weather will determine what will happen next,” said Sheikh.

The other big challenge: logistics. King Arthur Carrousel is in the middle of Fantasyland and has no behind-the-scenes access. This means that much of the work is done on night shifts when the material can be brought in with a crane. Work that does not disturb visitors is carried out during the day. Fortunately, the Disneyland maintenance team is used to working in a confined space.

“The park gives us a lot of practice,” said Slagle with a giggle.

SEE ALSO: Disneyland is planning a Mickey-shaped spa and an outdoor pool bar for the Disney Vacation Club’s time-share tower

Occasional park visitors may not even notice a difference when the carousel work is done. Long-time Disneyland fans will recognize the colors on the Fantasyland centerpiece even better.

“There are times when the condition of the building tells us it’s time to do it,” said Slagle. “You don’t really notice when you look at them. They fade over time. So it’s time to get this job done.”

In the coming months, pedestrian traffic between the building walls around the Fantasyland carousel and next door at Snow White Scary Adventures, which is also undergoing a major renovation, will be somewhat tight. The Disneyland maintenance team is trying to spread the work around the park, Slagle said.

“We’re trying to make sure that we don’t have all of the attractions in one country at the same time, or that we exert too much influence in one area,” said Slagle.

The King Arthur Carrousel from 1922 is not the oldest attraction in the park. The Disneyland Railroad has steam engines from 1895 (Fred Gurley) and 1902 (Ward Kimball). The classic Dentzel carousel operated at Sunnyside Beach Park in Toronto before moving to Disneyland.

King Arthur Carrousel is the fourth Disneyland attraction that was extensively renovated in 2020.

Snow White’s Scary Adventures will be revamped “happy ever after” for $ 445,000 to remove and replace show sets, props and scenes, install new girders, and renovate rock faces. The Haunted Mansion will return in spring after the interior and exterior have been renovated and some attraction mechanics have been renovated. The Indiana Jones Adventure Thrill Ride will be overhauled for $ 300,000.

This King Arthur Carrousel renovation will be less extensive than previous drive work.

In 2002 and 2003, King Arthur Carrousel underwent a comprehensive restoration project in which the rotating platform was rebuilt and a computer-controlled driving system was added. New benches reduced the number of horses from 72 to 68.

The carousel was removed from the Sleeping Beauty Castle in 1983 as part of the New Fantasyland project. When the carousel was overhauled in 1975, all the horses were painted white and the bridles, saddles and breastplate were provided with customized colors and jewelry.

In the post-Christmas winter season, Disneyland attractions are often closed due to annual renovations.

Disney’s Anaheim theme parks offer new entertainment and festivals in the off-season. The Lunar New Year Celebration 2020 runs until February 9 at Disney California Adventure. On February 28th, Disneyland starts the new Magic Happens parade along Main Street USA. The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival takes place from February 28th to April 21st.

Linguists will notice that Disney spells King Arthur Carrousel with two R’s, unlike the more traditional carousel with one R. Disney doesn’t match the spelling. Jessie’s Critter Carousel and the Carousel of the Sea of ​​Former King Triton and the Carousel of Progress all use the single R notation.

advertisement