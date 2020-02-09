advertisement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – It’s Oscar time!

The red carpet is rolled out so that your favorite stars can shine at the Oscars. Hollywood’s biggest night has some show biz kings against each other.

In the category of best supporting actors, Tom Hanks in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, Anthony Hopkins in “Two Popes”, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in “The Irishman” and Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. He is the favorite who wins and the only one in this group who has not won an Oscar for acting.

advertisement

“He’s a talent in Hollywood and after seeing Hollywood, he looks a little more varied in this film and I think people enjoyed him,” said Shanel Jackson, Operations Manager at the Nickelodeon Theater.

Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Laura Dern in Marriage Story, Florence Pugh in Little Women, Margot Robbie in Bombshell and Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit.

Scarlett is also the best actress for a marriage story. She is the 12th actress to ever receive two nominations in one year.

Shanel Jackson, Operations Manager Nick: “It seems like it’s your year. Since she was nominated twice, I don’t think that’s a common occurrence. “

While some well-known names are among the top categories, the Oscars still have backlashes due to the lack of diversity.

“The Oscars have a long way to go to appreciate the diversity of filmmaking,” said Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, deputy program director at the Nickelodeon Theater. “We see a shortage of women this year.”

You can party without leaving the Midlands. The Nickelodeon Theater hosts an Oscar party. It’s $ 50 for general admission and only $ 40 for members.

You can access the Academy Awards this Sunday from 8 p.m. on ABC.

advertisement