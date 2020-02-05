advertisement

The fashion world has immense power, with trends driven by leading designers who have the potential to change cultural discourse and even determine moments in history. Just think of The Devil Wears Prada’s legendary monologue, in which Miranda (Meryl Streep) explains the importance of color selection to her assistant and ends with the emphatic explanation: “This blue represents millions of dollars and countless jobs. Funny as you think , you made a decision that frees you from the fashion industry if you actually wear a sweater that people in this room have chosen for you. ”

In recent years, new designers have filled their role in the fashion industry with creative zeal, creating bold looks and wild fashion movements that are now considered inspiring styling options. But while some trends come and go with increasing fluidity, others have incredible stamina.

The global fashion search platform Lyst publishes its quarterly report, which describes the fashion brands that continue to drive trends and encourage consumers to get involved with their stock. For the third quarter of 2019, it became known that Off-White is the trendiest brand in the fashion industry, and since Virgil Abloh does not seem to do anything wrong and is switching from strength to strength in both its creative and design work, this was the title again successfully named a cult brand.

Again, the Abloh-led label defeated Gucci, which has improved by one place in second place since the third quarter. Balenciaga followed closely in third place, while Moncler had a win in the third quarter and fourth place on the list with an incredible 10 places – a remarkable achievement that many CEO Remo Ruffini’s Business Leader of the Year victory at British Fashion already had awards in December. Dr. Martens also made his debut in the Lyst Index for the hottest brand, reaching nineteenth place on the list.

Even though Off-White is the hottest brand, it is not the hottest product. This title goes to Gucci’s GG logo belt, which was included in the Lyst Index for the ninth time in less than three years and is considered the trendiest product in fashion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Newcomer Amina Muaddi accompanied the accessory on the list after the Gilda glitter sandals were an average of 60,500 monthly searches in the fourth quarter after seeing Instagram heavyweights Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with them. Prada’s monolith leather boots followed in third place.

Here are the hottest brands in the fourth quarter of 2019 according to The Lyst Index.

1. Off-White: Released photos of Hailey Beiber’s off-white wedding dress

2. Gucci: worked with Harry Styles on album merchandise

3. Balenciaga: Dressed Emma Watson at the premiere of Little Women

4. Moncler: Introduction of a climate-neutral jacket made from plant materials.

5. Versace: Dressed Lizzo for the cover of British Vogue.

6. Fendi: Start the ‘Prints On’ collection with Nicki Minaj

7. Prada: Started working with Adidas

8. Valentino: Holiday campaign launched with Joan Collins

9. Saint Laurent: collaboration with Leica during Paris Photo 2019

10. Burberry: Holiday campaign launched that celebrates togetherness and unity.

11. Stone Island: Combines with ECCO a range of clothing-dyed boots.

12. Nike: End of direct sales partnership with Amazon

13. Givenchy: Dressed Timothee Chalamet for the premiere of The King.

14. Bottega Veneta: Launched a mini version of The Pouch bag.

15. Vetements: Reveals a 44-part Star Wars capsule collection.

16. Yeezy: Kim Kardashian wore the new Yeezy ‘Foam Runner’ shoes.

17. Acne Studios: NBA star Russell Westbrook announced as new ambassador.

18. Canada Goose: Reunification with Rapper Drake’s OVO brand for 9th collaboration.

19. Dr. Martens: Worn by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

20. Loewe: Launched Capsule Collection, inspired by ceramicist William De Morgan.

