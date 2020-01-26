advertisement

The hip hop nuance has always been real and intentional. Ouled Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan showed up to call on the Recording Academy to have a “rigged” voting system.

Key facts: This week, Dugan addressed the unfair approach taken by the Grammys to determine which musicians are nominated for its prestigious awards.

“It is rigged,” said Dugan in an interview. “It’s mainly the white men who call the shots. When you move someone up, someone comes out and I was in the room and saw that it was happening. (NBC Nightly News)

Key details: Despite the CEO’s landing a few months ago, Dugan has since been suspended from his post.

Dugan started only five months ago, replacing Neil Portnow (who had run the Recording Academy for 17 years), and many leaders in the music industry thought it would modernize a hefty institution, considered for its blatant under-representation of women and artists of color accepting awards at the television show and a secret nomination process. On January 16, the Academy’s Board of Directors put Dugan on leave after a member of the senior staff supposed to be the director of administration Claudine Little – Portnow’s long-standing right hand – has charged Dugan with alleged misconduct, including intimidation, a source told Billboard. The academy has hired two independent independent investigators to investigate the allegations as part of a process expected to conclude in early spring. (Billboard)

Wait, there is more: The suspension also comes weeks after Deborah took action accusing the Recording Academy of making unthinkable voting antics.

But weeks earlier, Dugan had sent a scathing note to the academy’s director of human resources, alleging that the organization was paying exorbitant legal bills, presiding over incorrect voting procedures, and turning a blind eye to conflicts of interest. between board members and external legal counsel, according to a source. The academy told Billboard that on January 10, Dugan asked to quit his job with a settlement of $ 22 million. Harvey Mason Jr., the songwriter-producer who chairs the academy board of directors and now acts as interim CEO, wrote in a January 20 letter to academy members that Dugan’s lawyer ” informed the executive committee that if Ms. Dugan was paid millions of dollars, she would “withdraw her allegations and resign from her role as CEO. “(Billboard)

Before you leave: In 2018, hip-hop felt the most shady, courtesy of the Grammys overlooking the now classic works of JAY Z and Kendrick Lamar.

2018 should have been a sign of a change to the Grammys. Among the nominees for the album of the year were three hip-hop numbers in Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino (although the latter was nominated for his acclaimed funk-soul album Awaken, My Love !). To optimists, this seemed to convey that the gap between the Grammy generations was narrowing as hip-hop became more focused and that there was now an increase in older voters who were actively involved in this music. But when Bruno Mars won the album of the year, it was more like the same ol ‘, same ol’, because any big pop star was likely to overshadow the number of rap favors in the main categories . With his eight nods for his acclaimed 4:44 album, Jay-Z was last year’s most named artist, but came home empty-handed. The madness of Kendrick’s DAMN loss to Bruno Mars was amplified when Lamar received the Pulitzer in April; and alongside high-profile puffs like the loss of Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2017 and their long history of awarding the most media material on the sound of the time, there is no question why so many hip-hop artists and R&B decided to be done with the Grammys. (The daily beast)

