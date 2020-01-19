advertisement

With all the current national news, many taxpayers have little time to focus on the state budget. In addition, the process of the state budget cannot be deciphered even by political insiders. However, taxpayers should pay attention to the simple reason that their money is being spent.

Without claiming to be exhaustive, these are the key things taxpayers should know about Governor Gavin Newsom’s January 10 government budget proposal.

First, the proposed 2020-2021 budget submitted by the governor in January will almost certainly differ from the final budget, which must be adopted by June 15, 2020. Before we get a final spending plan, there is a lot to argue among politicians. Unlike in previous years, the budget is likely to be on time. Budget blockages are now rare, as California has a lot of taxpayer money and legislators are no longer paid if the budget is too late.

Second, the governor’s budget is huge. The proposed spending of $ 222.2 billion is greater than anything in California history. What else would you expect?

Third, despite all the differences in the Capitol, there is a surprising consensus that California should continue to build up its reserves for the inevitable recession. Unlike other states that rely on a wider mix of taxes, California is unusually dependent on high-income individuals who generate huge capital gains and stock option proceeds.

This makes our state extremely vulnerable to economic downturns. The governor proposes to add an additional $ 2.6 billion to the reserves from the planned $ 7 billion surplus. This would bring all of California’s reserves to $ 21 billion, which would only be enough if we had a very mild economic downturn. However, should we experience a recession comparable to that of 2008, all bets will be void.

That said, taxpayers shouldn’t assume that a healthy surplus means that California is financially stable. Remember that a budget is more like an income statement than a balance sheet. Only the latter reflects the liabilities, and in California the government’s liabilities are enormous.

According to the Treasury Department, the unfunded pension obligation is $ 250 billion. However, some calculations from other sources are twice as high. In any case, the California Public Employees Retirement System is only 69 percent funded, well below the 80 percent recommended by Wall Street pension experts.

Fourth, given the homelessness in California, it should come as no surprise that Newsom is proposing more than $ 1 billion in new money for homeless programs, including the funds allocated to big cities in last year’s budget. But the question here is whether this money is spent wisely. The number of new residential units fell to less than 100,000. California needs 180,000 new homes annually to keep up with demand. Even though we can get the money under control, we continue to fall behind.

Fifth, as we know, California’s state motto is “It’s for the kids”. Schools are getting a record $ 84 billion. Taxpayers may wonder why schools are getting $ 330 million more than last year when school enrollment decreases. The answer is that it is not really “for children” but for public sector unions.

Without a tax increase, no state budget would be complete, so there is a proposal for a new draconian steam tax.

The state budget is full of complex details that ordinary voters cannot understand. What they do understand, however, is that California is a high-tax, high-spending state where the level of public services lags far behind that of other states, which raise taxes and spend much more modestly.

Jon Coupal is president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

