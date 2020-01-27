advertisement

Jack Nicholson had the best place in the Staples Center house for much of Kobe Bryant’s famous career. As he put it: “I was right behind his jump shot on the left.”

Nicholson, who is almost as well known as a Los Angeles Lakers fan as a productive and Oscar-winning actor, gave a rare phone interview on Sunday after Bryant’s untimely Sunday, in which he shared his feelings about the Lakers superstar he had been watching for 20 years years close and personal.

“My reaction is the same as almost every other L.A.,” Nicholson told Jim Hill from CBS2. “Where everything was solid there is only a hole in the wall.”

Nicholson remembered Hill and remembered the first time he met a young Bryant: “I remember him overall, how great he was. But you know I teased him the first time we met. It was in (Madison Square) Garden in New York and I offered him a basketball and asked him if I should give him an autograph. He looked at me like I was crazy. “

The Los Angeles County sheriff department reported that nine people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that killed the former Lakers star and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

During his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships. Two years ago, he shared an animator film for “Dear Basketball” with animator Glen Keane.

An investigation into the crash has not yet been completed.

