COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ending with 28-28 records doesn’t seem to be a mistake on most college baseball programs. It is in South Carolina.
After a season of 500 and an 8:22 record in the SEC game, this team immediately sees the need to return to winning ways.
The Gamecocks established an unprecedented level of performance a decade ago, winning consecutive national championships in 2010 and 2011 and reaching the College World Series in three consecutive seasons.
In this new decade, South Carolina’s goal is to find a way to return to Omaha for the first time since 2012. This team has come close – like in the 2018 season when it was a game away, but the Fayetteville Super Regional fell in Arkansas – but now a way needs to be found to get over this hump.
No player in this current Gamecock squad has ever tasted a World Series trip. They hope that something will change in 2020.
South Carolina starts the season on February 14th at Founders Park against Holy Cross.