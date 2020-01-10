advertisement

Joining Repsol Honda

Well, a dream come true, it’s an incredible honor to have these colors and wear this shirt. I’m really pleased with this opportunity to go with the Repsol Honda Team MotoGP.

I’m really proud. It’s a new situation for me, I’m used to seeing Mark in these colors, but not me. Special to:

Goals for the season

I can say that I want to be a newcomer of the year – this is my first goal. But to set a goal or a similar goal, right now I’m focused on understanding the bike and aiming to have more emotion to build my confidence.

Before the Qatar race I will be able to see a little better what our true position is and what we can do from the first race.

One of the tallest riders

Being tall can have several benefits, such as moving your body and how you can use your weight. It may be a little easier in the wet, but maybe there are drawbacks, and some things can be a little worse.

But you know, you have to live with it and be strong where you can and spend as little time as possible where you are weaker.

Garage exchange with Marx

It is a special moment, a special year, but we must be natural and approach the normal situation. We know we are brothers, but within the team we need to be professional, we are different riders. We all have our own teams, so we have to work our way up.

It’s definitely a plus for me to have a six-time MotoGP World Champion in the garage, as I can see a lot of it and see how I need to ride this Honda to help find the secrets. So I will try to get all the information from him and all Honda riders to try and learn as much as possible.

