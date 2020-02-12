advertisement

His side lost the opening set to Hubert Hurkacz and also slipped 2-0 in the second, but he pushed back two more games as he advanced 6-7, (7), 6-3, 6-1.

The world number six, which failed to win the tournament in its previous competitions, is ahead of Aliyaz Bedene, who won 6-2 6-4 against Benoit Pierre.

advertisement

Seventh seed Andrei Rublev, who is aiming to reach his third title by 2020, wasted little time in reaching the final 16, dismissing Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-3 within an hour.

The next for Rublev will be Alexander Bublik, who went on a tense three-way fight against French qualifier Gregoire Barrer.

Meanwhile, Zogogin lost to Karen Khachanov in a straight set against the Russians, converting four of the seven break points that came up against the fifth Italian.

Felix Auger-Aliasime lost five straight games in the second set against Jan-Lennard Struff, but eventually dominated the decider, his 6-3 1-6 6-3 victory, signaling a clash with 2018 leader Grigor Dimitrov.

In the final match of the day, Philip Krajinovich defeated home-grown Tallone Greekspur 6-4 6-1.

Big win for @ AljazBedene!

He beat Pair 6-2 6-4 at @ abnamrowttpic.twitter.com/sivAnuYz6x.

– ATP Tour (@atptour) on February 11, 2020

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement