Southern California striker Nick Rakocevic (right) shoots as Colorado striker Lucas Siewert defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday February 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Southern California striker Onyeka Okongwu, right, shoots down as Colorado striker Dallas Walton defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Southern California striker Onyeka Okongwu, right, shoots Colorado striker Evan Battey in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Colorado guard Tyler Bey (left) shoots southern California striker Nick Rakocevic in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Southern California striker Onyeka Okongwu, right, shoots down as Colorado striker Dallas Walton defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)



Colorado defender Tyler Bey (left) looks for an open teammate, while Southern California defender Jonah Mathews (center) and striker Onyeka Okongwu defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020 , (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, right, loses grip on the ball when Southern Californian guard Daniel Utomi defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Southern California striker Nick Rakocevic (right) and Colorado Guard Tyler Bey vie for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Colorado Guard Tyler Bey plays in the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Colorado Guard Tyler Bey, right, jumps against southern California striker Onyeka Okongwu in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)



Colorado security guard Shane Gatling, right, heads towards the basket while Southern California security guard Ethan Anderson defends the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Colorado guard Tyler Bey celebrates his break-in in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Colorado security guard Tyler Bey, right, shoots southern California security guard Daniel Utomi in an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

Colorado Guard Tyler Bey in an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California Saturday February 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

LOS ANGELES – Colorado played miserably at UCLA for about 30 minutes on Thursday evening.

USC played hard and intelligent for most of its win against Utah Thursday night.

Of course, Colorado played like a big Rocky Mountain beast on Saturday night, and USC alternately looked disinterested or helpless.

This is Pac-12 basketball this season, and maybe this off-season. Given the conference improvements and the ability to include five teams in the NCAA tournament, teams such as Colorado, Oregon, Arizona and USC should consider that these tournament games are played Thursday through Saturday or Friday through Sunday. That could mean a lot of Pac-12 quantity and not a lot of quality, and maybe nobody has made it to Sweet-16 this season. Arizona won 2-0 twice on league weekends, but nobody else.

“I think everyone at the conference can tell you about inconsistencies,” said Tad Boyle, the Colorado coach, after no doubt 78-57 drilling the Trojans at the Galen Center.

“But I know if, like tonight, we can play defense and rebound and play together, I like our chances against everyone.”

This should have been a current game for both teams. Then they are both 17: 5 and 6: 3 in the league. Colorado beat Dayton, USC beat LSU. But one game doesn’t lead to another.

USC’s starting line-up was 14 for 40 from the field. The Trojans missed 11 out of 16 three points, and Onyeka Okongwu usually only saw the ball when it rebounded. He and Nick Rakocevic missed 10 out of 16 shots.

“We just stuck to the game plan,” said McKinley Wright IV, Colorado Point Guard. “We immersed ourselves in their non-shooters and resisted and then recovered from their big boys.”

“We are not a Big Steal team, not a Big Blocked Shot team,” said Boyle, although Colorado blocked four and USC did not. “We mostly play in the gaps and keep you in front of us. A few times (USC) Ethan Anderson came off the screens and our hands were up and we forced some distractions. I thought we did very well. ”

A 72:68 defeat in the Pauley Pavilion followed on Thursday.

“We took this one personally,” said Tyler Bey after his 16 points and seven rebounds. “I hadn’t lost to UCLA since I arrived in Colorado. It wasn’t a game we should have lost.”

That’s right, it’s a shame to lose against the Bruins today, though UCLA will try to strengthen their league-wide respect against Utah on Sunday.

Boyle said the buffaloes were “quiet but alert” during Friday’s training. “I told them I still treated them the same way I did before and still loved them so much,” he said. “But when they play like this, you love them a little more.”

The buffalo shot 51.9 percent off the ground and had eight steals. When the ball turned the color of the Trojan, Colorado’s defenders were stationed in the fast lanes and prevented them from moving. Only 10 of the 22 USC field targets were supported.

So when will aberrations give way to patterns? On January 2, Colorado won at home against Oregon at nine. Three days later it lost to Oregon State at eight o’clock, also at home.

On January 5, the Trojans in Washington lost at 32, now it’s the league’s twelfth team, although Isaiah Stewart is likely to be present. There followed three days in which Washington State won with 9 points.

After a daunting double loss to Oregon, Trojans won 20 points in Oregon.

Perhaps it depends on haberdashery. Boyle wasn’t wearing a tie at the Galen Center like he usually does. He blamed it on a blue checked shirt.

“I had three ties in my pocket,” he said, “but the shirt was a little busy. My wife goes after me if the ties don’t fit. I didn’t want to make fashion faux pas.

“But I’m going to wear the tie next week. I’m a tie player.”

He and Andy Enfield from USC feel more comfortable when their teams decide that neither Thursday nor Saturday is casual.

