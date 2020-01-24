advertisement

Love Island, recently and vividly described in a South African newspaper as a show that “encourages men and women in the early 20s to live in isolation and under constant video surveillance”, is turning its first “winter season” in my city, Cape Town. in a big square house with a strong conference energy.

According to the British tabloids, which keep making implausible and racist statements about the dangers, even if they gain a foothold in South Africa, the location of the house is a “constant secret” to protect Love Island’s isolated recruits. Don’t let ganglords let you down kidnap.

That’s a lie. The location of the house is no secret at all – it was on the news here. It is in the middle of the Constantia wine region near a property owned by the Gettys. The violence that suffocates parts of Cape Town is real. The proposed threat to the Love Island candidates is not.

As the episodes progress, women grow taller and cleaner and shinier, men grow smaller, wrinkled, and dustier. And why are the beds all in the same room?

A lot has been written about Love Island. There was commentary on his extraordinary popularity and speculation about the reasons for this popularity (people are sad, they are tired), backlashes against his popularity, various grievances and shaky cultural criticism. Some people will say that when we try to use Love Island to say something about society, all we do is play ourselves.

However, I will not be one of them. I’m grateful for the incredible amount of words spilled about this crazy show because it’s impossible to make it head or tail without it. A South African cannot see Love Island without preparation. It has something to do with impenetrable Britishness – the way the candidates look as if they were nine years old and 1,000 years old at the same time. Women are getting bigger and cleaner and more radiant, men are getting smaller, crumpled and dusty. Drinking out of colorful plastic wine glasses. I wear tiny clothes that I have never seen in a shop. Why are the beds all in the same room?

Of course, this is all very fresh. If I had been a longtime observer of Love Island, my feeling that it was breathtakingly funny would be stale. I would laugh if the actors said things like, “Even though he’s a cop, he looks very good” or “There’s no reason to believe that you can’t find love and friends” – but I wouldn’t give up laughing , I would handle it.

It’s all very new to me. I only watch because it is filmed in the city I live in and it seems important to support me. The Cape Towns are good at this: we’re going to see a whole season of Homeland just because it was filmed in the city. We’re going to get through some garbage that Sean Penn churned up after driving up and down Kloof Street a couple of times. I have a very great preference for Lily Allen because I once saw her smoking a high-concentration cigarette on the terrace of a restaurant that I sometimes go to.

I have the same feeling of affection for Love Island attendees – I wish them well with everything they think they can do in this depressing mansion with their drawings of emojis on the walls and their unfathomable, empty silence – a state that even when everyone is moving and talking.

The rest of the world doesn’t necessarily feel that way: audience numbers have dropped for the first time, although they’re still remarkably high. Various reasons have been put forward to loathe the red-cheeked guy who loves hunting in public. I have my own theory: it’s the wind.

Cape Town is currently very windy. It has been debilitating for a few days now, life-threatening wind. In summer it is always like this at least temporarily, but this year it feels particularly vicious. Every summer we make apologetic faces when we meet another skinny German tourist on a traffic island who wrestles with a card that flutters like a terrible wild animal in her white ankle. We care about them every year; and now, as if we don’t all have enough on our plates, we’re also worried about the Love Island contestants.

If you look closely, you can see the wind on the show. You can tell by the sound of the water in the over-chlorinated swimming pool or the shaking of the tiny, pointed leaves of the native shrubs, which the producers are desperately trying to call vaguely tropical. You can see it in the air of confusion on the faces of the performers. They have a problem, you can say, but they don’t know what the problem is, where it comes from, or why it happens to them. It is the wind. The wind is there to remind us that we were put on this earth to suffer.

What do you have to think up there in the villa to pretend you have a good time while the wind scratches the French doors and shakes the bedroom? Would it give them a better feeling to know if and when tanks this season won’t be their fault, but the wind’s fault alone? – Guardian

Love Island on Virgin One and ITV2 at 9pm; Rosa Lyster is a writer and lives in Cape Town

