advertisement

There is no doubt that Nest played a major role in making wireless home security cameras popular, but there is no doubt that the company is insane to still charge you $ 200 per camera. There are so many options that are just as good for a lot less money. There is even an option that is even better than the Nest Cam and that costs a small fraction of the price. The new and improved Wyze Cam WYZEC2 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera has all the features that have made the original great, plus some improvements, such as support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It is currently on sale for just $ 24.39, which means you can buy eight of these cameras for less than the cost of a single Nest Cam!

Here is more info from the product page:

Live streaming from anywhere in 1080p -1080p With Full HD live streaming you can watch in real time anywhere in your home with your mobile device. Use live streaming two-way audio to talk to your friends and family via the Wyze app.

Record motion / sound with free cloud storage – Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and store that video for free in the cloud for 14 days. Mobile push notifications can be enabled, so you will only be notified when something is detected, so you can stay up to date without constantly having to follow the app. Or record continuously on a MicroSD card (available separately) regardless of movement and sound. Compatible with 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

Seeing in the dark – With night vision you can see up to 30 ‘in absolute darkness using 4 infrared (IR) LEDs. Note: IR does not work through glass windows.

Voice controlled? You’ve got it! – Works with Alexa and Google Assistant (US only), so you can use your voice to see who’s at the door, how your baby is doing, or whether your 3D printer has finished printing. Wyze Cam is only compatible with the 2.4 GHz WiFi network (does not support 5 GHz WiFi) and mobile devices from Apple (iOS) and Android.

Share with those who care about you – One Wyze Cam can be shared with multiple family members so that everyone has access to his live stream and video recordings. Let your family members download the Wyze app and invite you to your account. Camera sharing can also be easily removed.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement