When you think of New Year’s babies, it’s normal to assume that they were born on January 1st – or maybe even on January 2nd or 3rd (if you really push it).

But this year’s New Year’s baby for Whistler was not born until January 7th. The child’s name is Archibald Wilfred Swinton and was born at 10:32 p.m. at the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

“We’re just looking forward to getting to know the little guy and experiencing the adventure of being new parents,” said the child’s father, Ross Swinton, adding that he was grateful that Archibald was born before a snowstorm Vancouver metro met last weekend they caused significant traffic problems in many parts of the city.

“We just missed the blizzard, so it’s good timing.”

Swinton also joked that maybe Archibald “brought the snow”.

This could be a good omen for the family, as both Swinton and his partner, registered physiotherapist Allison Schneider, are avid skiers.

The new father said he thought Whistler was a great place to raise Archibald and cited the wide range of outdoor activities the family has to offer, from mountain biking to camping to adventures.

“These are the reasons why we stayed,” he said. “We want to share (our passions) with the little guy.”

Swinton works as a mechanic for Whistler Blackcomb and is also paid on demand by the Whistler Fire Rescue Service. While he was taking the week of January 13, he said he was planning to take his paternity leave in the summer, “as soon as the little guy is a little active.”

“Once we find our groove, we’ll go exploring,” he said.

Swinton added that the medical team at Lions Gate was “wonderful” and led the couple through the pregnancy process. (Archibald is the couple’s first child.)

“Everyone was so great,” he added. “You know, we’re in a rural community and I think everyone got together … When they knew (about the baby) everyone was happy to help.”

