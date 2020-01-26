advertisement

Flash flood traffic on streets around Philadelphia

Heavy rain caused flash floods on streets in and around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on the afternoon of Saturday, January 25, with traffic booming, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. Interstate 76 was among the affected routes. This image shows vehicles slowly moving through the flooding on the eastward lanes of I-76 on the Schuylkill River near the Belmont Hills. The authorities introduced a lane restriction around noon and announced at 2 p.m. that the flood had subsided. The National Weather Service at Mount Holly said that between one and three inches of rain fell over southeastern Pennsylvania and southwestern New Jersey on Saturday morning and warned that several rivers and streams “are rising rapidly and crossing the flooding stage”. Credit: John Barchard via Fairytale

