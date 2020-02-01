advertisement

Jeff Austin, an air attack officer with the British Columbia Wildfire Service who spent 41 years on the line of fire, was on his farm in the Cariboo region of British Columbia when he learned that Australia had officially requested the help of North America to fight its bushfires. There had been a cold spell at Cariboo; temperatures have reached over thirty below zero. Austin should ask a neighbor to take care of his cattle, but he made up his mind instantly: he was heading down. In 2017 and 2018, British Columbia suffered two record seasons of consecutive fires, and “the Australians came out both years and helped me and an incident management team immensely,” he said. declared. “It was an obligation to return the favor.”

Chuck Russell, a regional fire management officer for the U.S. National Park Service, was at home in Anchorage, Alaska, at the time. There it was twenty below. Russell has over twenty-five years of firefighting experience, and he also has five children, the youngest of whom is three years old. He sat down with his family to discuss things. He had never been to Australia and it was not ideal to be away from children during the holidays. But he had seen the horrible images on television of large areas of bush in Australia. He signed up for the deployment, with the blessing of his family.

Americans and Australians have unofficially shared firefighting resources since the 1950s, Beth Lund, assistant director of fire operations with the US Forest Service, also came to Australia to help. But it was not until the start of the two thousand years that the partnership was codified. In 2000, the forest fire season in the United States was particularly disastrous, and the United States requested urgent assistance from 500 fire management personnel in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Canada. Mexico. Formal agreements were made and in the decade that followed, trade between the North and the South became fairly regular. Three years ago, government agencies responsible for forest fires in Australia, New Zealand and the United States signed a forest fire management agreement to facilitate resource sharing at the national level. (The United States has similar agreements with Canada and Mexico.) Through this agreement, one hundred and thirty-eight Australians and New Zealanders were deployed to assist the United States in 2018, during serious fires in California and in the Pacific Northwest. Australia now needs help in return.

Since mid-December, four waves of North American firefighters have come to Australia, serving on rotations of thirty-eight days or more; there are currently approximately two hundred and forty-two North Americans in the country in an official capacity to fight fires. It is the largest contingent of North Americans ever dispatched to help Australia’s firefighting efforts. (It is also the first time that a contingent has been sent to New South Wales, the state that has been hit the hardest this season.) They fill specialist roles in everything from aviation supervision logistics, fire behavior analysis and, in most cases, recent deployments, North Americans also have several fire teams. Just under five hundred North Americans were deployed in all.

Austin and Russell left in early January. When they arrived at Sydney Airport with dozens of their North American colleagues, they were surprised by a spontaneous standing ovation from Australians thronging the arrivals hall. They have been greeted every day since, said Russell, by Australian communities in shock and despair during one of the worst bushfire seasons in the country’s history: more than twenty-seven million acres burned, at least thirty-one lives lost, thousands of properties destroyed and hundreds of millions of animals killed. And the Australian summer is not over yet.

In the first few days after Russell’s arrival in Australia, he told me, he was a little confused by the accent and some of the local lingo. “I thought they called us fairies,” he said. “” How are you all American fairies? “” He quickly realized that they were saying “Fireys”, the affectionate Australian term for firefighters. Bird Dog planes here are called “observers”, the lines of fire are “homes”, forest fires are “bush fires”. Fire trucks are called devices. “But that reminds us of refrigerators and freezers,” said Austin, the Canadian. Austin has been on duty as an air attack supervisor at Merimbula, on the south coast of New South Wales, spending much of his time in a fixed-wing spotter, directing the water injected air attacks foam or gel dropped by helicopter. buckets and skimmer planes. At 9:00 am daily tactical briefings, he had a quiet laugh to hear the varied accents of Australians, Kiwis, Americans and Canadians, all speaking English to each other, sometimes unintelligible. It welcomes camaraderie, and not only because it makes daily work more pleasant. “It seems quite special because the time has come,” he said. “It is a global problem in the forest areas we face, and we have to face it together.”

Accents and terminology aside, another adjustment for Canadians, in particular, is the lack of water resources. Jamie Gaunt, who works as a fire management technician in Ontario, was about to fight one of three huge fires near Mudgee, in rural New South Wales, when I spoke to him . He was working with an American, Tony DeMasters, on fire, coordinating a flashback from a controlled line with local teams. Back home, he said, there was a lot of water: lakes, rivers, streams, ponds. But Mudgee is in an area severely affected by drought, and most of the rivers are “fairly well drained”. Firefighters had to draw water from the limited supply available at agricultural dams – on which livestock also depend for drinking water – and they were doing much more backburning. Without large supplies of water, Australian firefighters are used to getting close to and using the fire personally, using hand tools and bulldozers to build containment lines. “The Australians are a little more. . . crazy, “said an American to me.

“We are ready to get closer to the fire front” because of “the history, landscape and geography of our country,” said Barry James, who works for Forest Fire Management Victoria. Aggressive initial attacks in remote fire zones are an Australian specialty, witnessed by many North Americans. Australians who made the reverse journey described an equally steep but rewarding learning curve. James, who has been fighting fires for twenty-two years, went to Canada in 2015, then went twice to California, in 2017 and 2018, to fight the biggest Californian fire of all time, the complex Mendocino. (When locals discovered that there were Australians in the camp, he said, “families were standing outside the fence, offering us food” with “posters made, welcoming Australians” .) In Canada, he was struck by the difference of pine forests burn than Australian eucalyptus. Pine fires are driven by the wind; if there is no wind, they go to the ground and burn the pine needles, at a slightly slower rate. In Australia and parts of California, highly combustible eucalyptus forests have fuel for fire on the ground, as well as in the bark and canopy – fire traverses all of these levels explosively, driven by fuel more than by the wind. In California, he said, firefighters used a wide variety of pumps and hoses – and returned to Australia with new hydraulic expertise, which he used to procure more efficient hose equipment. . He was helpful, he said, in fighting a fire in his Victoria neighborhood this summer.

Cheryl Steer, superintendent of Fire and Rescue New South Wales who has been a firefighter for twenty-four years, deployed to the United States in 2018 to fight the Cougar Creek, Washington fire. (“I have never felt so welcome at any time in my life,” she said.) When she arrived, the fire went down the valley to the townships around Entiat, and she and a colleague were charged with the American firefighters already there, “to place them strategically and to ensure that we have not lost homes and structures in this valley.” They succeeded in this task: no property or structure was lost. Steer described it as a highlight of his career. (Besides, she said, she saw the most amazing forests and one night, near the fire camp, she watched a bear and its two cubs splashed in the moonlit river.)

