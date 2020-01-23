advertisement

Betty Among, the new minister from Kampala recently spoke with the media (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The new minister of Kampala, Mrs. Betty Amongi, said that the current budget allocation by the government to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) could not allow them to provide adequate services in the city.

During his appearance before the Presidential Affairs Committee of the Parliament on Wednesday 22 January 2020, M

advertisement

For example, the minister said that the KCCA needed 23.5 billion Shs for road maintenance and 47 billion Shs for the city’s drainage infrastructure. She noted that KCCA also needs 20 billion shillings for the decommissioning of the Kiteezi landfill, which has exceeded its design capacity. She says the funding gap is linked to the decommissioning costs as KCCA prepares to move to the new site in Dundu.

Amongst added that after decommissioning, the new Dundu site will require 80 billion shillings to secure the right of way, including payment for those whose land will be affected, construction of the main infrastructure and provision of public services.

The minister added that 17 activities worth 302.47 billion shillings planned for implementation in the next fiscal year have no funding. She called on the committee to request additional budget for at least 5 of the 17 unfunded activities so that KCCA can change the face of the city before the 2021 general election.

She also said it takes 25 billion shillings for a total of 65 trucks (16 tonnes) to efficiently collect solid waste in Kampala, 139 billion for the Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project – KIIDP II and 7 , 87 billion to operationalize the recently amended KCCA law.

Jessica Ababiku, Chair of the Presidential Affairs Committee of Parliament, said that her committee would prepare a report making recommendations to Parliament on unfunded activities.

Funding for KCCA has declined over the years, leading to a deterioration in services.

comments

advertisement