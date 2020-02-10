advertisement

COLOMBIA, SC – Ty Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston dominated and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn on the way to a 70-52 win on Monday night at a record low of two points – his first ever win over fifth-placed Huskies ,

The Gamecocks (23: 1) took on UConn with 0: 8, seven of them under the direction of Bundeschampionat trainer Dawn Staley.

But South Carolina immediately took control with its suffocating defense, restricting the Huskies to 1:16 shooting to take the lead 11-2 at the end of the first half.

Since converting women’s basketball to the quarter-finals in 2015-16, UConn was the least represented in February 2016 with 8 points against Tulane. The fewest huskies in a quarter lost to Baylor this year with 6 points.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 newcomer, ended the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds, their 10th double-double. She also had three out of eight South Carolina steals and made her first 3-pointer this season.

She had nine rebounds and two blocks in the first 10 minutes when she kept changing the settings when the huskies tried to get in.

This early flash was enough to motivate the sold-out audience of over 18,000 players and get the Gamecocks to their 17th consecutive win – and their ninth win in 10 games this season against high-ranking opponents.

South Carolina eventually expanded the lead to 52-31 at the beginning of the second half. UConn reduced the points for Crystal Dangerfields jumper to 11 points to start the fourth quarter. But Boston hit a basket and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan made a threesome to rebuild South Carolina’s leadership.

Harris also had a double double with 11 assists. Zia Cooke, another newcomer, had 15 points for the Gamecocks.

The Huskies (20-3) were a thorn in Staley’s side when she developed the Gamecocks into a championship program over the past 12 years.

It was UConn that finished South Carolina’s last run in first place with an 87-62 win in 2015. And despite Staley’s success – she led the team to four crowns at the Southeastern Conference and the 2017 national championship – she admitted that it “absolutely” bothered her to beat the signature program for women.

Dangerfield led the huskies with a seasonal high of 25 points.

It was the second week in a row that the huskies lost a highly regarded top game and lost 74-3 at home to Oregon No. 3 last Monday.

THE BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies time in the top five in the ranking, which goes back to 2007, could be at risk after this defeat. UConn has lost a place in the ranking this week and should give in a little more at the next vote.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks may have put the cherry on the NCAA tournament total seed sundae. In the event that you plan, South Carolina will most likely stay in its home state through the Elite Eight, with a regional lead of two hours in Greenville.

NEXT

UConn will play in South Florida on Friday night.

South Carolina meets Auburn at home on Thursday evening.

