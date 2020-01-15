advertisement

January 15, 2020 Carlo Ombello

It took a long time, but the market for electric cars in Italy is finally starting to get going. Official figures released by UNRAE (the association of foreign automakers in Italy) confirm that 10,566 electric batteries were sold in the Bel Paese in the 12 months of 2019, doubling sales in 2018 and consolidating a trend of exponential growth began two year ago. But why should we worry if a much smaller car market like the Netherlands saw more than 12,000 Tesla Model 3s sold in one month of December?

Italy is the 4th largest car market in Europe after Germany, France and the UK. With almost 2 million cars sold each year, an incredible car history and Italy’s sustainability references – from renewable electricity to green buildings to smart grid technology – one would expect this to be the perfect market for early acceptance of EVs. You would think that this is a country market of which we want to follow EV sales trends with great expectation.

But that is not it. The electric car market in Italy is still incredibly small, with ~ 10,000 EVs representing only 0.5% of the country’s total car sales in 2019. But there are many signs of optimism, trends showing that Italy and other major countries will soon shift from very low EV market share with regular application.

The most crucial problems that have hindered the sale of electric cars to date are predictably the high price and the very limited variety of models that are offered. In a country where city cars dominate and the average selling price is around € 20,000 (including 22% VAT), the limited choice of BEVs – and their starting prices are usually above € 30,000 – is a formidable barrier for most. Add to this the somewhat sombre characteristics of some early models (low range, slow charging) and the absence of sufficient charging infrastructure, and you will understand how electric mobility has long been considered a viable option. Perhaps just as important, consciousness has played a large, but less obvious, role. In a car market that is still strongly influenced by Fiat (FCA), one of the most EV-skeptical companies led by Marchionne, and by other European older car manufacturers with a similar mentality, car buyers could be forgiven for not knowing that electric cars were even an option. The horrible figures clearly showed that, because only two years ago – in 2017 – the total sale of fully electric vehicles was around 2,000, compared to 33,000 in the small Norwegian car market for the same year. But this has all started to change.

The Italian EV market has increased fivefold in the last two years. With more affordable, compelling all-electric models finally entering the scene, the barrier to EV ownership has faded. Furthermore, the introduction of financial incentives at national and regional level in the spring of 2019 has also boosted demand. The sales of fully electric vehicles thus increased to 5,000 in 2018 and then doubled in 2019 when the incentives started and the year ended above the psychological threshold of 10,000 units. What can we see in these early stages of the shift from Italy to electric mobility, and what can we expect in the future? The graph in the top 10 gives us an idea:

The statistics are clear. Affordable cars lead most of EV growth, along with a notable exception, the Tesla Model 3. We can expect lasting strength from Tesla, as the chosen brand for an uncompromising EV experience (luxury, range, technology, charging infrastructure) – for those who can afford € 40,000 + price tags, at the expense of comparable expensive EV offers from older automakers. However, it is the fast-growing segment of more compact and affordable e-cars in the city that will support the exponential growth of electric mobility. The exploitation of the Smart ForTwo, with more than 22% market share, over the 21% of Renault Zoe, is no surprise.

Now in 2020, many more models will be available at the bottom of the EV spectrum: the Peugeot e-208, the Opel Corsa-e, the long-awaited VW I.D. 3, and the new Fiat 500e, just to name a few. All of them models that can sell thousands, and Fiat’s entry into the domestic EV market alone marks a historic moment. As more brands finally enter the EV arena, they do so with conviction and a lot of advertising: the goal is to sell. And they are better, because stricter EU emissions regulations that are now being introduced will also mean that older car manufacturers, who once were happy about electric mobility, are now required to act and improve their fleet emissions. It is a paradigm shift for the public, which is exacerbated by fast-growing charging infrastructure: Ionity plans to install more than 20 ultra-fast chargers by the end of the year, while Enel X is already implementing a plan for 28,000 new charging points in the country by 2022.

It is difficult to make a firm prediction for the next 12 months, but it will undoubtedly be a year of growth again, with increased advertising and competition between car manufacturers making the market faster. It is not unreasonable to expect that between 15,000 and 20,000 fully electric cars will find their way to Italian customers in 2020, but the double effect of active advertising and EU regulations on buyers’ awareness may surprise us. Is the electric car market in Italy finally ready for prime time?

