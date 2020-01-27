advertisement

ROME – Italy’s right-wing leader Matteo Salvini failed to overthrow decades of left-wing rule in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna on Sunday in an election that brought relief to the center-left.

With 98 per cent of the votes counted, incumbent Democratic Party (DP) Governor Stefano Bonaccini had won 51.4% of the vote compared to 43.7% for the candidate backed by the League and its allies, interior ministry data showed.

Salvini has been relentlessly campaigning in the region since the beginning of the year, seeking a shocking victory that he hoped would topple the national government, which includes the DP and has been fueled by internal strife.

“The ruling majority comes out stronger,” said DP leader Nicola Zingaretti, adding that Salvini had failed in his attempt to “extinguish the government abroad”.

Salvini’s right-wing bloc secured a dismal victory in a special regional election Sunday in Italy’s undeveloped southern toe, Calabria.

But the top prize was undoubtedly Emilia-Romagna, one of Italy’s wealthiest regions, which is home to Ferrari sports car and Parmesan cheese and has been an impenetrable left fortress for generations.

“Emilia-Romagna has sent a signal. Salvini knows how to talk about problems, but he doesn’t know how to solve them and people have responded,” Zingaretti said.

Underlining strong interest in voting, turnout reached 68%, about 30 points in the last such elections in 2014.

But while the DP destroyed the disaster, its coalition partner, the 5-Star Anti-Sham Movement, won only 3.5% of the vote in Emilia-Romagna and just over 7% in Calabria.

The party was the largest group in the 2018 national elections with 33% support, but has seen its support slide in recent months leading to a wave of defections among its lawmakers and the resignation of its leader Luigi Di Maio.

Political analysts predicted Sunday’s results would weaken the 5-star stance within the coalition and give the DP more power to dictate its policy priorities.

“Looking ahead, the government is likely to continue to fight to realize the most forward-looking policy … The 5-star will be destroyed internally, at least, until its scheduled congress in March,” Wolfango said Piccoli in a Teneo research note, citing that the risk of early general elections was lower.

In a rare political reckoning, Salvini emerged from the 5-star government last August, expecting to push for a national election that polls predicted he would easily win.

Instead, the 5-Star joined the DP and ousted him in opposition. Seeking exact revenge, Salvini has since focused all his efforts on winning a number of local votes.

The right-hander has now won nine regional elections since March 2018, while foaming just one defeat at Emilia-Romagna.

Salvini’s anti-immigrant, anti-European message resonated throughout the campaign, as did his promise to cut taxes.

But incumbent Bonaccini had one of the highest approval ratings of any Italian regional chief and focused exclusively on core local issues.

Bonaccini was given a boost by a fundamental movement that emerged during the campaign, earning himself the name “Sardele” by packing local squares with anti-Salvini rallies. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Catherine Evans)

