A drunk driver plowed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy in early Sunday, killing six and injuring eleven others, the Italian authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred in a village near the Ahrntal near Bolzano in the South Tyrol region, shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday (local time) when the Germans – who were between 20 and 25 years old – gathered, to get on their bus.

The largely German-speaking autonomous region of Northern Italy with its ski areas in the Dolomites and quaint villages around Bolzano is popular with German tourists.

“The new year begins with a terrible tragedy,” said South Tyrolean President Arno Kompscher.

“We are stunned.”

A drunk driver has sneaked into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy.

The driver of the car had a high blood alcohol level and drove particularly fast. This was reported by a Carabineri police officer in The Associated Press in Bruneck, who spoke on condition of anonymity that he was not authorized to give his name.

He said the police concluded that the pedestrian car accident was not an act of terrorism.

Lutago’s volunteer fire department reported on Facebook that six people had been killed at the scene.

Figure shows candles and flowers on Via Aurina SS 621 at the site of the tragedy.

The eleven injured, four of whom were in critical condition, were taken to several regional hospitals, including two who were flown to a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria, said Bozen’s Carabinieri boss Alessandro Coassin.

A total of 160 rescue workers and paramedics reacted to the crash, which looked “like a battlefield”, Helmut Abfalterer from the Lutago volunteer fire brigade told the daily newspaper Online.

Commander Coassin said the driver, identified by the Italian media as a 28-year-old man from the nearby town of Chienes, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and injury on the highway and was being treated in the hospital in Bruneck.

The victims belonged to a group of young Germans who went on vacation in the region.

Mr. Compatscher said at a press conference that the victims were part of a group of young Germans on vacation in the region.

He expressed condolences to their families and refused to provide further details until their relatives were informed of the death.

Later on Sunday, the mourners left candles and flowers at the scene of the accident, which was on a two-lane road littered with hotels and old piles of snow in the mountain region.

The accident occurred on the last long weekend of Christmas and New Year holidays in Italy, which are limited by Epiphany on Monday.

