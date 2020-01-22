advertisement

ROME – Luigi Di Maio resigned as leader of Italy’s 5-star co-ruling movement Wednesday, a party source said as he seeks to stem a wave of defenses that threaten the parliamentary majority of the government.

Di Maio, who is Foreign Minister, told the other 5 Star ministers about his decision at a meeting Wednesday and will announce it publicly at 5am. (1600 GMT), the source said.

Di Maio will speak at 1600 GMT, his spokesman confirmed, declining to comment further.

While his resignation is not expected to topple the cabinet, it underscores deep divisions within the 5-Star and injects further uncertainty into already frightening relations with its coalition partner, the center-left Democratic Party (DP).

Italian government bond yields rose 5-8 seconds across the curve in early trading in Di Maio’s resignation reports, and the cost of secured exposure to the country’s sovereign debt also increased

Di Maio’s decision, expected to remain as foreign minister, comes days before a regional election in Emilia Romagna in which the right-wing League is threatening to end 75 years of incessant DP rule. This result could endanger the survival of the government.

“Di Maio’s resignation is very bad for the future of the ruling coalition,” said Francesco Galietti, head of the political consulting firm Sonar.

“The DP has just announced a major rebranding is in the works and these things, leaving leaders and party repairs, only happen in Italy when the house is on fire.”

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said earlier that he would respect any decision made by Di Maio. “I am sure he would take such an initiative with great responsibility,” Conte told Italian radio RTL 102.5, declining to comment further.

The 5-star anti-creature won 33% of the vote in a national election in 2018, but since then its popularity has dropped sharply and recent polls put him at about 16%.

After this ballot yielded no clear winner, 5-Star initially formed a coalition with the League, switching to an alliance with the DP last September after League leader Matteo Salvini left the government.

Di Maio, who was only 31 when he was elected 5-star leader in 2017, was skeptical about joining forces with the DP but, with many of the party’s lawmakers opposing fresh elections, he was reluctantly convinced of was recorded by 5-Star founder Beppe Grillo.

As leader of the largest government party, Di Maio was deputy prime minister, industry minister and cabinet minister with the League, leaving all three posts to take over the foreign ministry portfolio in the PD cabinet.

Tensions within the party have been fueled by a perception that Di Maio has failed to seize power outside his inner circle of advisers.

Since the election, more than 30 lower house and senate lawmakers have left the 5-star caucus, some defecting and some expelled. This exodus has left the government with only a slim majority in the upper house Senate.

Vito Crimi, a little-known lawmaker who chairs the 5-Star internal rules committee, is expected to take over from Di Maio as guardian until a new party chief is appointed, most likely at a congressional appointment for Mars.

Among those cited as potential leaders are Conte, who was once the party’s candidate for minister of civil service, industry minister Stefano Patuanelli, and Alessandro Di Battista, a former lawmaker who did not stand in the last election but is still running. popular among party supporters. (Additional reporting by Giulia Segreti; Additional reporting and writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet)

