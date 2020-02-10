advertisement

Eurovision may be a contest that unites the continent (plus Australia), but there was a lot of drama at the Italian Eurosong competition this weekend.

25 finalists participated in the San Remo music festival competition, all vying for the opportunity to represent Italy at the May final.

However, one of the participants – Bugo & Morgan – had a median fall which led them to be disqualified from the competition.

It seems that singer Morgan changed the lyrics of the song at the last minute to insult his co-performer. The lyrics to “Sincero” have been changed to express “his ingratitude, arrogance and bad intention”. They also suggested that he “respect the scene and the person who brought it there.”

advertisement

Bugo approaches the singer to take a sheet of paper from him and leaves the stage. He ignores late calls to return.

It all sounds like a publicity stunt, but still – it’s entertaining. Given the fact that the clip has been watched over 9 million times in the past few days, it’s also clear that people like the drama a bit.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6T3xM4_u6I (/ integrated)

.

advertisement